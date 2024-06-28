Chesterfield manufacturers to celebrate 10 years of innovative skills scheme
Designed to spark interest in manufacturing, engineering, and construction careers among young people, the campaign offers a unique opportunity for businesses in those key sectors to inspire the future workforce.
Destination Chesterfield is seeking companies to participate in this year’s Made in Chesterfield scheme. By engaging with school pupils, your business can offer first-hand insights into the exciting career paths within these crucial sectors.
Celebrating a decade of partnership and collaboration, the Made in Chesterfield campaign will run throughout October 2024.
Organised by Destination Chesterfield and Direct Education Business Partnership, and supported by Chesterfield College Group, Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire North Careers Hub, MSE Hiller, United Cast Bar Ltd, and NatWest, the campaign has a proven track record of success.
Since 2014, over 3,500 students have explored career opportunities in the area’s manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors.
Chesterfield College Group, the project’s headline sponsor, has witnessed a surge in students enrolling in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) subjects, underscoring the campaign’s significant impact.
Julie Richards OBE, CEO of Chesterfield College Group, shared: “Supporting Made in Chesterfield aligns with our mission to connect students with employers, providing inspiration and creating opportunities for successful careers. Our Engineering, Manufacturing, and Science Centre and involvement in the town’s new Construction Skills Hub highlight our dedication to providing the best career opportunities for young people in engineering and construction.”
Ivan Fomin, Director at MSE Hiller and Destination Chesterfield Board Member, emphasised the importance of the initiative: “With an ageing workforce creating a skills gap in manufacturing, it’s crucial to cultivate new talent. These tours and interactions give young people invaluable insights into the promising careers in STEM fields.”
Clare Talati, CEO of Direct Education Business Partnership (DEBP), added: “We are thrilled to continue supporting Made in Chesterfield, facilitating connections between employers and young people. This initiative provides meaningful experiences, raising awareness of local opportunities and helping employers meet potential future employees.”
Don’t miss this chance to contribute to Chesterfield’s future. Learn more about how your business can get involved with Made in Chesterfield by visiting www.chesterfield.co.uk/made/ or contacting Direct Education Business Partnership at [email protected].
