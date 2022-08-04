Chesterfield manufacturer produces all the flags for the Commonwealth Games

The flags for the Commonwealth Games have been manufactured in Derbyshire.

Flagmakers was chosen as an exclusive flag provider for the 22nd Games, hosted in Birmingham until August 8.

Over 7,000 flags were designed, printed and manufactured at the Staveley factory in less than seven weeks and sent over to Birmingham, where they will serve more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories.

Paul Noble, Flagmakers’ Managing Director said: “In total, Flagmakers produced over 7,000 flags in a little over six weeks, delivered to the game’s organisers with a couple of days to spare!

“A project of this magnitude requires great skill and coordination, and I am super-proud of the team at Flagmakers for their hard work in securing and realising this project.”

To reduce waste, after the games many flags will be re-used at other international sports events hosted in the UK over the next 12 months.

Flags that cannot be used again, will be recovered and recycled.

The project included providing flags for each of the 72 competing nations and territories – one of each for display at the 25 sporting venues.

All of the flags were prepared for printing by the in-house graphic design team before being digitally printed using the firm’s sister company Banner Box’s stable of large format textile print systems.

Once the flags had been printed and heat pressed, they were cut and then finished by an expansive team of skilled sewing machinists, in time for one last quality and stock check prior to packaging.

The flags are not the only visible presence of Derbyshire at the Commonwealth Games as local athletes including table tennis player Liam Pitchford as well as swimmers Jacob Whittle and Imogen Clarke claimed medals for England.

