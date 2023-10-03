3 . Favourite three albums?

Tony: “Dark Side Of The Moon, Pink Floyd, has to be up there. The Story, Brandi Carlile. Simon and Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Laura: “It changes weekly. At the moment it would be Mr Fantastic, Asa Hiru Ban. I listen to Japanese music. Mr Fantastic are a rock band. My other one would be Soraru, Wonder. He’s a utaiti artist, which is basically they cover other people’s songs. So one person would write a song, in their bedroom, and then they’ll use a vocaloid, vocal software, to create the song. They don’t use any human vocal at all. It’s all electronic. Then they upload the song, and they also release instrumental versions for anyone to download and use. Then people sing over the top of them. It’s very popular in Japan.” Photo: Inside Real Time Music