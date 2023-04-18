'Chesterfield is doing better than other towns' - Q&A with Chesterfield's Vanishing Point Records

2 . Favourite gig you’ve been to?

"It’s gonna have to be Dylan. Friday the 13th, 2001. Stirling Castle in Scotland. Because, purely by chance, me and my best mate met him that day. Because we’d gone the wrong way. Turned out the wrong place at the right time. We kinda went in through this side entrance. All of a sudden, my mate said ‘Who’s that idiot in the cowboy hat?’ And I turned round… and it was Bob. And I was thinking ‘What do we do?’ We went up to him, and no-one else was there, and we were shaking his hand. He didn’t say a word to us. But he gave us what we wanted as Bob Dylan fans. We were garbling all kinds of rubbish, and he was nodding his head, looking us in the eye. And the only thing he said, because my mate said ‘Will you sign us this?’ and he was going for a pen, and his bodyguard said ‘Mr Dylan, we’ve got to go’, and he just shuffled his collar up and said ‘Cat’s gotta go’ and he shuffled off. And we were just stood there like ‘Did that just happen?’. So yeh, Friday the 13th, best day ever.” Photo: Inside Vanishing Point Records, Chesterfield