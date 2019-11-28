Chesterfield hotel excited to show off new look

Bosses of a hotel near Chesterfield say they can’t wait to show off its £6m refurbishment

The four-star Van Dyk by Wildes, off the A619 Worksop Road between Barlborough and Whitwell Common, is being transformed with the extensive refurbishment and “full rebrand”.

Renovations include a further 54 bedrooms, a spa, brasserie, three walled gardens and a new reception, which will become the main entrance to the hotel – although the grand opening has been delayed a month.

The function room is due to open for the hotel’s Christmas party night on December 13, with the first wedding due in March, with the completion of the £6 million hotel refurbishment due in January..

Paul Wildes, Wildes Group chief executive officer, said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, that are so often linked to any building project, and the typical British weather, our timescale for the full hotel opening has been postponed from December to the end of January 2020.

“We want to ensure the hotel is of the highest standard and, as such, pushing back the full opening date means we can ensure the finished product will go above and beyond both new and existing loyal guests’ expectations, delighting them for years to come.”

A hotel spokeswoman said: “Steeped in history, the Van Dyk has played an important role in the local community over the years, more recently being the go-to venue for dinner and accommodation, as well as hosting a range of weddings and events.

“Set in the grounds of the original Georgian house, the new space pays homage to the building’s history with a contemporary, refined country aesthetic across all three storeys of the venue by award-winning interior designers, SpaceInvador.”

The new bedrooms, which include 19 luxury suites, sit alongside a new bar, reception and brasserie, while outside the grounds offer three separate areas, including an exclusive walled garden for wedding celebrations.The new spa includes treatment rooms, a sauna and Jacuzzi.

The development takes the investment by WIldes into the hotel to £10m.