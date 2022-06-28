Chesterfield hot tub business started in Brimington bedroom named one of UK’s fastest growing companies

Superior Wellness, based at Broombank Park in Sheepbridge, was ranked 18th on the Growth 100 – an annual list that reveals Britain’s fastest growing privately-owned businesses where the founder or founders are still involved.

Superior Wellness was launched in 2011 by current managing director Rob Carlin in his bedroom in Brimington. He had been importing electronics from China and selling them on eBay when, despite having little industry knowledge, he saw a gap in the market for entry level hot tubs to be retailed online.

The company now leads the market as the world’s fastest growing hot tub manufacturer, and saw a boom in demand for their products during the pandemic.

Managing director Rob Carlin (L) and his brother Gareth Ward, sales director (R).

Last year, Superior Wellness moved into its brand-new headquarters in Chesterfield and also opened a 10,000 sq. ft showroom with training facilities in March. The company has doubled its workforce in recent months, with almost 70 members of staff – most of whom live locally.

It now works with a global partner network of over 200 hot tub retailers across 16 countries. In 2021 alone, 72 partners were brought into the Superior Wellness network – 32 of these being international.

Superior Wellness is now focusing on its growth across America, having recruited two dedicated sales managers based in the US.

Rob Carlin, managing director, said: “We were so proud when we heard the news that Superior Wellness had made it onto Growth 100 list. We were ranked the 18th fastest growing privately-owned business in Britain.

“This is such an incredible achievement for us as a company and a real accolade to the team and their hard work.