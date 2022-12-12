NIBE’s UK employees along with Phil Hurley, UK Managing Director, and Stefan Nordenfors, Sales Director EMEA, were joined by The Worshipful Mayor of Chesterfield Tony Rogers and his wife Mayoress Sharon Rogers for the unveiling of the newly refurbished centre.

NIBE’s state of the art technology and innovative products were showcased at the event – including the award-winning S2125 Air Source Heat Pump which uses a natural refrigerant for a low environmental impact. Visitors also viewed NIBE’s ground-breaking and award-winning PV-T panels, which transform ground source heat pumps into multi source heat pumps as well as other low carbon home heating products and controls.

The reopening event provided a chance to gain insight into the low-carbon training opportunities available with NIBE as the industry gears up for the growing demand for heat pump systems across the country. The much-needed improvements will further help installers deliver the government’s net zero targets. To meet these targets, the UK will need over 50,000 installers by 2030 delivering 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028.

The Chesterfield Training Academy is vital for supporting the heat pump installer base, providing comprehensive installation and commissioning and service and maintenance courses, alongside the industry leading NIBE Pro training. This RQF Level 3 Award in Heat Pump Technology provides training and requirements for MCS, is recognised by NAPIT and is LCL Awards approved. The Ofqual regulated course forms part of the support provided on the NIBE Pro installer partnership scheme.

Partnerships between NIBE, colleges and other training centres have also been formed to boost access to training across the country for installers. These centres, alongside the Chesterfield site, are at the forefront of levelling up installers to possess the in-demand skills needed to install heat pumps into new and existing homes in the coming years.