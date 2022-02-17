Chesterfield gym promises to ‘break mould of larger fitness chains’ with unique programme

Alfie Spencer, 23, launched UP Strength during the pandemic at a studio on Derby Road, Chesterfield. This gym offers a different approach to fitness, with a pay-as-you-go service for 30-minute personal training sessions, rather than having contracts that tie customers in.

For those with less time on their hands, Alfie also runs an online fitness programme through a personalised app. This allows people to access clear video guidance for their tailored 30-minute workouts from home, which can be completed with little or no equipment, as well as a messaging service to stay in contact with Alfie.

Alfie said: “We’re trying to break the mould of what larger gym chains offer. Their model is all based on non-attending members- getting lots of people to sign up and hoping they don’t all turn up.

Alfie’s gym is aiming to offer a different fitness experience.

“We are different to the rest of the fitness industry. Many of the UP Strength army of men and women genuinely don’t like the gym, but know they have to do something to get healthier.

"At UP Strength there is no intimidation factor that many people often associate with getting in shape. Our personal training sessions are unique in that it’s just you and your trainer, there’s no bodybuilder flexing their muscles in the mirror next to you.”

Alfie has worked as an independent personal trainer for almost three years after graduating from university. He said that money and time are often the biggest hindrances to weight loss and improving fitness- something UP Strength hopes to tackle in Chesterfield.

“We have tried to take away every barrier that real people face when they’re trying to create change. Opening our personal training hours to include all day on Saturdays has allowed those with 9-5 jobs, families and hectic lifestyles to find 30 minutes to pop down and train with myself- saving time, money and achieving results.

The UP Strength app can be used for guided home workouts.

“I am just a normal person and understand that people have been feeling low and have used the lockdowns and Christmas as an excuse to overindulge. My message is simple- if you want to make changes to your health, fitness and mindset, we’re here for you and we can definitely help.”

All sessions with Alfie are private, making it a more comfortable environment.