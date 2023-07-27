Visitors to the open day will have the opportunity to find out more about funeral plans offered by the funeral directors, as well as ask questions about what happens in their local funeral home and the process of organising a funeral.

The open day will be held between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, August 9, at Wetton Funeral Service at 15 Ringwood Road in Brimington. Wetton Funeral Service is part of national funeral business, Dignity

Jo Anderson, Business Leader at Wetton Funeral Service, said: “We’re excited to open our doors and welcome members of our local community to come along to meet members of our brilliant team and find out more about the funeral plans we can offer, over a cup of tea or coffee. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with our Funeral Plan Consultant.

The team at Wetton Funeral Service

“Dignity has introduced a new tailorable funeral plan product that is flexible and centred entirely around the customer. Their wishes, their personality, their way.

“Wetton Funeral Service Directors has been arranging and conducting bespoke funeral services for many years, providing the highest standards of funeral care. We’re experts in our field and taking care of our customers in their time of need is our top priority.”