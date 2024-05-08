Chesterfield Football Club signs BRM as latest corporate sponsor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sponsorship package, which will see BRM’s branding embossed onto a stadium side hoarding and the club’s big screen as well as regular advertising slots in the matchday programme, comes after the firm recently unveiled its updated brand.

BRM is proud to be a trusted advisor of Chesterfield Football Club and the Chesterfield FC Community Trust, including advising in the takeover by the Trust in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Rowland, Executive Director at BRM, said: “We’re very pleased to become Chesterfield Football Club’s latest corporate sponsor.

Ellie Leatherday, Stuart Taphouse, Giles Searby, Sanjeev Batra, Paul Berresford, Rob Woodhead and Sarah Rowland.

“We have worked with the club for many years so it’s fantastic to see our new brand displayed at the SMH Group Stadium as part of our new sponsorship partnership.

“It’s amazing for us and the people of Chesterfield to see the club doing so well, and we are proud to be associated with them at such an exciting time.

“We wish the Spireites well in the closing part of the season and we look forward to our new partnership going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridget Ball, Marketing Manager at Chesterfield Football Club, said: “We are delighted to announce BRM as one of our corporate sponsors.

“We always strive to work with local businesses which is one of the many reasons why we have worked with BRM since 1992.

“The firm always provides outstanding service when we’ve worked with them, so it is an honour to have their brand associated with ours.”