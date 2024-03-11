Chesterfield Football Club plays host to International Women’s Day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inspirational event was hosted by MMB Magazine and sponsored by regional law firm Banner Jones, with the proceedings led by event host Natalie Jackson who is a former lawyer and Director at See Sporty Be Sporty.

Natalie is actively encouraging girls to participate in sports, creating partnerships helping businesses to support local young people working with the Outward Bound Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first speaker at the event, which took place on February 29th, was World Thai Boxing Champion and UK Boxing Champion Rachael Mackenzie who shared her journey to success. And what a journey it was!

International Women’s Day at Chesterfield Football Club

The inspirational evening consisted of networking opportunities, and a chance to celebrate the achievements of women in the local community. Half of the funds raised were also donated to support Chesterfield FC Women, supporting their journey in securing funds for pitch hire, referees, kit, training, and other essential needs.

A number of other inspirational women were invited to share their experiences, including top female football referee Georgia Ball, founder of Colleague Box Natalie Bamford, the first female shareholding management board member of Banner Jones, Katie Ash, and Business Expansion and Inward Investment Specialist Nicolle Ndiweni.

Commenting on the event Abbie Coleman at MMB Magazine said: “Inspired by the remarkable women in Derbyshire and so few events I had seen for International Women's Day events in Chesterfield over the years, my goal was to fill that void with an evening that truly reflects the energy and accomplishments of women, which is modern, vibrant, and engaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to provide a platform for connection, networking, and the sharing of incredible stories and experiences.

“As a proud supporter of women in sports, we're thrilled to have contributed half of the ticket funds to Chesterfield FC Women, making our celebration not only empowering but also impactful. Together, we were able to host an unforgettable International Women's Day event that not only celebrated our regional women but also strengthened the bonds that make our community truly exceptional."

Katie Ash, panel speaker and event sponsor commented: “We were delighted to sponsor this event focussed on celebrating the achievements of women and inspiring the next generation of women in business.

“Women have been forcing change and we are seeing the fruits of their labour but there is still a way to go. This event got us thinking about inclusivity, what it means and how we can put it at the centre of everything we do. It was also great to see such a big turnout for the event and I am looking forward to supporting the coming events this year to build stronger relationships within our local community of women in business”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Parkinson, Chesterfield FC Women 1st Team Manager, also attended the event. They held a very successful raffle with funds raised going towards securing referees for the remaining matches of the season.

As this event has been so popular and there is a clear demand for more Women’s networking in Chesterfield, Abbie at MMB Magazine is planning future events.