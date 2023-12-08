Chesterfield Foodbank, a charity organisation dedicated to combatting hunger, has thanked Fortem for their exceptional contributions to its recent Christmas Appeal.

Fortem, a renowned property solutions and maintenance company, demonstrated immense generosity by orchestrating a significant food and toy donation drive as part of their project “Operation Christmas”.

Fortem’s team visited Chesterfield Foodbank’s warehouse on Tuesday 5th December, festively dressed for the occasion. Not only did they deliver a huge donation of food, but also provided pre-paid gift cards worth £200 and presented a substantial cheque for £1,450.

In addition to this, their team of elves showed genuine compassion and care for the children within our community by delivering sacks full of toys and gifts, a heart-warming and thoughtful gesture, guaranteed to bring a smile to families in need this year.

Fortem's team of elves presents cheque to Chesterfield Foodbank

A special commendation goes to Marie Woodhouse, the driving force behind this impactful project. Marie’s dedication and commitment went above and beyond, exemplified by her extending their outreach of Operation Christmas to their subcontractors, who agreed so willingly and generously to contribute to the foodbank’s Crowdfunder campaign, currently match-funded by Aviva.

Special thanks to the sub-contractors of Fortem:

O’Donnell Construction

Scarbrook Plumbing and Heating Ltd

RAUK Scaffolding Ltd

Concrete Repairs Ltd

Vision Decorators Ltd

J R Whinfrey Ltd

Parsons Construction

Alternative Windows

Direct Systems Chesterfield

Gasgoyne and Beever

GSS Ltd.

As if that wasn’t enough, Marie even organised for some of her volunteers to support at Chesterfield Foodbank’s National Winter Tesco Food Drive last weekend.

Fortem dressed festively for Operation Christmas

“We are truly overwhelmed by Fortem’s kindness, enthusiasm, and unwavering support,” expressed Jacqueline DeVeaux, Communications, Engagement and Funding Manager for Chesterfield Foodbank “Marie and the entire Fortem team, along with their sub-contractors, have made such an impact in our community with their efforts and generosity, especially at one of our busiest times of the year, when many families are facing really tough decisions and struggling with the rising cost of essentials. 29% of the people we feed are children, so Fortem’s thoughtful gifts will really help make Christmas less worrying and more joyful for families in need. Thank you on behalf of all at Chesterfield Foodbank!”

