Chesterfield Foodbank provides thousands of emergency food supplies every year to ensure those in need receive nutritionally balanced food.

Employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield nominated the foodbank for the donation and some of the Amazon team delivered the items to the charity.

Speaking on the donation, Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

Amazon employees volunteering alongside the team at Chesterfield foodbank

“Chesterfield Foodbank provides an important service, and we are delighted to be support the team with this donation. We hope it makes a difference for those in need within our community. Thank you to the team at Chesterfield Foodbank for their fantastic efforts.”

Jacqueline DeVeaux, from Chesterfield Foodbank, said:

“We’re very grateful for this support from the Amazon fulfilment centre. Our volunteers are working extremely hard to combat hunger in the area, and it is donations like this that make such a difference to them and to those in need. Thank you to Kris and the team at Amazon for this gesture.”

Chesterfield Foodbank received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.