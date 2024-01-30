Chesterfield firms to find out more about East Midlands devolution plans at business conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The EMCCA will bring forward £1.14 billion of investment for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Derby City and Nottingham City over the next 30 years, unlocking economic growth and jobs, as well as significant funding and devolved powers for transport, skills and adult education, housing, the environment, and economic development.

Ahead of the mayoral election, which is set to take place on Thursday, 2 May 2024, businesses will have the chance to pose questions to Conservative candidate Ben Bradley, Labour’s Claire Ward, and Independent Matthew Relf at the Celebrate Chesterfield Business Conference taking place this March.

In a conversation chaired by Chris Hobson, Director of Policy and Insight at East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Leicestershire), candidates will outline their plans to boost our region’s economic growth, establish new relationships and broaden the pipeline for inward investment. Audience members will also get the chance to pose questions to candidates during the discussion.

Now in its thirteenth year, Celebrate Chesterfield, which is organised by Destination Chesterfield and in association with System Q, has become a key date in the town’s events calendar, attracting more than 250 delegates each year.

In 2024, the event will highlight the big impact that small innovations have on the town’s economic growth, focusing on investment, regeneration, and entrepreneurial successes.

Delegates will also hear about the new Destination Chesterfield plan, which outlines partnership activities to further raise the profile of the town as a destination to invest, work, live and visit.

Peter Swallow, Destination Chesterfield Chair, commented: “We are very excited to be hosting mayoral candidates at the Celebrate Chesterfield Business Conference, and finding out more about their ambitions for the region. Our town has major plans for regeneration over the coming years, and our businesses are hopeful that the extra funding will provide a welcome boost by attracting further investment to Chesterfield.

“At our Chesterfield Champions event in January, we heard about some of the regeneration projects that could be supported by the EMCCA. We heard how the East Midlands Investment Zone will focus on advanced manufacturing and green industries, expected to support the creation of £383 million of private investment and help to create 4,200 jobs regionally. We also heard how funding is set to increase each year until 2026/2027.

“I would also encourage the business community to come along to find out how Destination Chesterfield plans to further collaborate with partners and businesses in the future, to continue supporting economic growth and regeneration across the borough.”

Mike Isherwood, Managing Director at System Q, commented: “We are proud to be the headline sponsor of Celebrate Chesterfield, a prestigious event that holds great significance to us. Chesterfield has been our cherished home for three decades. Our town boasts a thriving business and technology sector, which we believe deserves recognition and admiration. We think it's a priority to showcase and celebrate the strengths of Chesterfield and we are honoured to support our community.

“As we continue to expand, we are seeking partners and talented individuals to join our team. Celebrate Chesterfield is a fantastic platform for local businesses to establish valuable partnerships, secure investments, and recruit top talent to drive our growth even further.”

As well as being in association with System Q, Celebrate Chesterfield is also supported by the University of Derby and Markham Vale.

This year, the event will also host the Celebrate Chesterfield Business Expo, featuring the East Midlands Chamber Business Support Zone and the Investment Zone (currently open for sponsorship). At 70% full already, businesses are encouraged to reserve a spot quickly to avoid missing out.