Chesterfield firm Shed Grounds Maintenance celebrates strong first quarter success

The East Midlands based company, which has a Chesterfield depot, has seen record growth over the previous two years, averaging over 33% like for like sales growth. The new contract wins for 2023 are a great start for the year and a real boost to the company’s growth for 2023.

The recently acquired contracts include prominent organisations such as Scania, CEVA Logistics, Hady Primary School, Incora, Hose Parish Council, Landswood, and a further new site for Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Shed Grounds Maintenance is honoured to partner with these esteemed clients, providing them with superior ground maintenance solutions tailored to their specific needs.

The contract wins cover a diverse range of sectors, further showcasing Shed Grounds Maintenance's versatility and ability to cater to the specific needs of various industries. From commercial and industrial establishments to educational institutions and public spaces, the company's services continue to make a positive impact on the overall aesthetics and functionality of its clients' properties.

A selection of client contract wins in the first quarter. Photo: Shed GM