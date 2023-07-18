News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield firm Shed Grounds Maintenance celebrates strong first quarter success

Shed Grounds Maintenance, a leading provider of commercial ground maintenance services, has announced it has secured 16 new contracts during the first quarter of this year.
By Emma DelaneyContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read

The East Midlands based company, which has a Chesterfield depot, has seen record growth over the previous two years, averaging over 33% like for like sales growth. The new contract wins for 2023 are a great start for the year and a real boost to the company’s growth for 2023.

The recently acquired contracts include prominent organisations such as Scania, CEVA Logistics, Hady Primary School, Incora, Hose Parish Council, Landswood, and a further new site for Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Shed Grounds Maintenance is honoured to partner with these esteemed clients, providing them with superior ground maintenance solutions tailored to their specific needs.

The contract wins cover a diverse range of sectors, further showcasing Shed Grounds Maintenance's versatility and ability to cater to the specific needs of various industries. From commercial and industrial establishments to educational institutions and public spaces, the company's services continue to make a positive impact on the overall aesthetics and functionality of its clients' properties.

A selection of client contract wins in the first quarter. Photo: Shed GMA selection of client contract wins in the first quarter. Photo: Shed GM
"We are absolutely delighted with the success we have achieved in the first quarter, it is especially pleasing in spite of extremely challenging and nervous market sectors " said Peter Botham, Managing Director of Shed Grounds Maintenance. "Winning 16 new contracts is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team. We take immense pride in providing exceptional ground maintenance services and are thrilled that our efforts have been recognised by such esteemed clients."

