Chesterfield firm recognised as Yorkshire’s leading corporate and commercial law firm

A Chesterfield-based law firm has beaten some of Yorkshire’s biggest legal names to be crowned Corporate and Commercial Law Firm of the Year at the prestigious Yorkshire Legal Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CMP Legal, founded just four years ago in Chesterfield, took home the coveted title after impressing judges with its exceptional growth, client impact and professional excellence, standing out among long-established national heavyweights.

The awards independent judging panel, which is chaired by Luke Corcoran, president of the Leeds Law Society, praised CMP Legal for its “exceptional work despite being a relatively new business,” also noting that the firm’s achievements “clearly impressed the judges and set them apart from other entrants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, CMP Legal has rapidly become a major player in the regional and national commercial law landscape, carryings out work nationally, across the East Midlands and having a strong presence in Yorkshire.

The CMP Legal team with their Corporate and Commercial Law Firm of the Year at the 2025 Yorkshire Legal Awards

Over a 12-month period, the firm has overseen more than £140 million in corporate transactions, supporting clients across sectors from manufacturing and technology to retail and professional services.

Co-founder, solicitor and Notary Public Anna Cattee, who collected the award at the ceremony with the team, said the win marked a milestone moment for the young firm.

She said: “We’ve worked on some truly transformative regional and national projects this year, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that effort recognised,” said Anna. “Our success is built on collaboration, integrity, and a shared commitment to excellence. We are all absolutely delighted to win the award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Legal Award adds to a string of accolades for CMP Legal in 2025. The firm was named Leading Team at the Enterprising Women Awards in September and took home Niche Law Firm of the Year and Legal and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year at the Sheffield and District Law Society Awards earlier this year.

Anna Cattee, Co-founder of CMP Legal

The Enterprising Women Awards, hosted by the East Midlands Chamber, celebrated outstanding women-led businesses and highlighted CMP Legal’s collaborative ethos,innovation, and positive impact within the legal sector.

CMP Legal’s regional success has been matched by national recognition. The firm is set to appear in the Legal 500 for a second consecutive year, remaining the only Chesterfield-based law firm listed in the ‘Corporate and Commercial: Elsewhere in East Midlands’ category.

The globally recognised Legal 500 guide commended CMP Legal’s “depth of knowledge and experience” and “commercially astute advice,” based on independent assessments and client testimonials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna added: “Being ranked in the Legal 500 for a second consecutive year is a significant achievement,” added Anna. “It’s an honour to be recognised alongside so many respected firms, and we’re incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and dedication.”