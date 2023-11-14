Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He brings a wealth of experience in manufacturing, engineering and fabrication to his role at Pinelog, one of the UK’s leading designers and manufacturers of luxury timber lodges and buildings.

Within his new role, Steve will support Pinelog’s detail driven process, from design conception, manufacture, delivery, installation, and customer handover.

Steve commented: “I’m a process driven person, with years of experience in fine tuning production and developing teams’ skillsets. I’m excited to see how I can support Pinelog’s vision.”

Pinelog welcomes new Production Manager Steve Betts

Steve’s employment background spans a number of blue-chip companies, including Toyota in both Derby and Japan for 17 years. Most recently, Steve worked in a consultancy role for a modular building manufacturer in the north of the UK.

He explained: “I first became aware of Pinelog when I visited Mercia Marina holiday park in Derby in my previous role and saw one of the company’s timber lodges. I was impressed by Pinelog’s quality. “I am delighted to now be working for a company with such high standards of design and production. The attention to detail is unrivalled. Pinelog’s products stand apart in the timber

lodge market.”

As well as the production of complete timber holiday lodges, in his new role Steve will also be overseeing the production of the commercial buildings designed and built by Pinelog which are also manufactured at the company’s Chesterfield site.

Steve’s appointment is just one of a number of new management appointments Pinelog has created following its move to a new, larger site in Chesterfield, Derbyshire in 2023. Earlier this year Pinelog appointed Judy Barwell to the position of Sales Account Manager.

Welcoming Steve to the role, Nick Grayson, Chairman of Pinelog Group, said: “Steve’s comprehensive background in production and management within a number of industries provides us with a springboard for further developing our own best in class processes.”