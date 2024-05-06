Chesterfield firm honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, which is Europe’s largest manufacturer of continuously cast iron bar, is one of 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise. Recipients of all awards were announced today.

Considered the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, receiving a King’s Award for Enterprise is a globally acknowledged royal seal of approval for UK companies.

United Cast Bar’s King’s Award recognises the company’s outstanding achievement in international trade. Established in 1998, United Cast Bar (UK) has risen to become a market leader in the production of continuously cast flake and nodular graphite iron.

James Brand, Managing Director of United Cast Bar Foundries

More than 90% of the cast iron bar produced at the company’s foundry and worldwide headquarters in Chesterfield, is exported to Europe and further afield, including North America, South Africa, and multiple locations in the far east.

Delighted to be recognised, James Brand, Managing Director of United Cast Bar Foundries, said: “The team and I are over the moon. It is recognition for our continued product development and commitment to producing a high quality product that has enabled us to open new markets around the world and trade competitively internationally.”

Part of the United Cast Bar Group of companies. United Cast Bar (UK) is considered as a pioneer in the production of continuously cast iron bar. Since 2014 it has held the World Record for producing the largest continuously cast bar of iron. Most recently the company has invested more than £5million in new equipment at its Chesterfield site where it employs 100 people.

“Having a King’s Award for Enterprise gives us a further platform to develop and grow the business internationally. There are exciting times ahead for United Cast Bar,” added James.

Lucinda White, owner of Chesterfield-based Pure Awards who wrote and submitted United Cast Bar’s application to the King’s Award for Enterprise process last year, said: “It was a pleasure to work with James and the team at United Cast Bar preparing this very prestigious award entry. Whilst there is never a guarantee of success, we were confident the company had a strong story to share and that their achievements in the recent years expanding their international trade operations were worthy of this award.

“We are thrilled with the result, which is another achievement of our own in helping more Derbyshire businesses gain recognition as first time entrants. It’s a great effort and brilliant result for everyone involved.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement in four categories: International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development, and Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility). Entries to the annual awards

