Chesterfield Father's Day gift guide: great ideas for presents to support local shops and businesses

Here’s your chance to show Dad how much you appreciate him – and show some love for our local businessess.

By Josh Marsh
Published 11th May 2023, 13:46 BST

Dads will be celebrated throughout the UK on Sunday, 18 June – and Father’s Day is an opportunity to show the father figure in your life just how loved and appreciated they are.

Chesterfield and north Derbyshire’s independent retailers and food and drink producers have the answer for fathers who deserve something special and we’ve handpicked a few ideas to get you started. From fun days out to delicious food & drink, here’s how you can show your love and support for Chesterfield businesses whilst finding a unique gift for the role model in your life…

Treat your beer-loving dad to six bottles of Brampton Brewery beer in a branded canvas bag. Available directly from the brewery shop on Chatsworth Business Park, open Mon–Fri from 9am-5pm and Saturday midday-7pm. Available to purchase from £17.00. Purchase in-store – more information at: http://www.bramptonbrewery.co.uk

Spireites-supporting dads will love this Chesterfield FC branded gin and rum, which has been made locally by Derbyshire Distillery. Available to purchase for £30.00. Gift vouchers for the Chesterfield FC Superstore or club events can also be purchased for any amount. Purchase from the club shop or online at: https://chesterfield-fc.co.uk/shop

Chatsworth is once again treating dads in Chesterfield to a taste of luxury this Father’s Day. Their hampers include beer brewed on the Chatsworth Estate along with a selection of delicious snacks. Available to purchase for £45.00. Purchase online at: https://shop.chatsworth.org/products/the-ashford

