Chesterfield estate agents set to make move to Glass Yard complex

Lime Living, which has been based in Chesterfield for 12 years, has moved into the Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road.

Jamie Wajs, managing director at Lime Living, said that the Glass Yard was the perfect place to continue the growth of the business.

“Following the pandemic and the changes in the day-to-day working and social habits, we started to look around the town for new premises that combined a modern, vibrant, accessible work and social environment.

“From initially viewing the units during the build phase and working out the viability of such a move, every time we popped down to the Glass Yard, we got a great feeling about the development. It was ticking the boxes, not just for us as a business, but also for our staff and clients.

“We are surrounded by an array of independent businesses, professional services and a fantastic food and drink hall, all of which receive a good level of footfall – and along with the ample parking – provides further exposure for our business.”

Jamie added that Lime Living were seeing a boom in demand for properties in Chesterfield – with buyers attracted by the town’s proximity to the Peak District and lower house prices compared to large cities.

“Recent growth is very much helped by Chesterfield currently going through the biggest new home building scheme for many years. This is not just good for our business and our industry, but for the town as a whole.