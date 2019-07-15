Chesterfield estate agent ranked as one of the best in the country

A Chesterfield estate agent has been named as one the leading agencies in the country.

Redbrik, which has a branch on Glumangate, has been ranked among the top three per cent of agencies nationally following the assessment for the Best Estate Agent Guide.

The team at Redbrik.

It comes after it was named the number one estate agency in the region in the Best Estate Agent Guide 2019 - which assessed the performance of 25,000 branches across the UK - at the EA Masters Awards.

Staff at Redbrik will find out in November which award it will add to its growing list of industry accolades by the leading nationwide guide.

The ranking takes into account more than a million properties listed at any point in the last six months, plus more than 1.5 million transactions, 25 million leads, 1.5 billion property views and 50,000 mystery shops.

Estate agent branches which displays a Best Estate Agent Guide rating are among the best in the country, with the marks providing an essential indication of the quality of each agent.

Delighetd Redbrik director Mark Ross, who co-founded the business in 2013, said: “This is another incredible achievement for Redbrik. Since we founded the company just over six years ago, we have continually sought to improve and find better solutions for our customers.

“Awards and recognition from the Best Estate Agent Guide are as good as it gets in our industry.

“Recognition such as this cannot be bought; agencies are put through stringent examination that it is a real demonstration of the hard work which goes into continuously ensuring that our customers receive the best service.

“It’s such an exciting time for us as a business as we continue to grow and evolve. We are working with our amazing team, as well as adding the very best new talent, to keep improving and offer more and better quality service lines to our customers.”