Chesterfield estate agent makes the prestigious ESTAS shortlist for fifth year running

Pinewood Property Estates has achieved the ESTAS ‘Standard of Excellence’ for the fifth year running based on the service ratings they achieved via customer reviews submitted to the ESTAS review platform. The reviews have been completed at the end of the moving experience and ESTAS monitors service ratings over a 12 month period giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to the customers. The ESTAS ‘Standard of Excellence’ provides a kitemark demonstrating the consistent service performance of every firm that has been shortlisted in 2023.

The ESTAS Awards honour the best, agents, conveyancers and mortgage brokers in the UK. The awards are powered by the ESTAS online customer review platform which enables property professionals to demonstrate the customer service standards they deliver for their clients. ESTAS strict verification process ensures reviews are genuine, this year’s shortlist has been calculated following the evaluation of 300,000 customer review ratings.

The regional and national winners will be announced in October at the prestigious annual ESTAS ceremony held in London. The awards will be presented by the UK’s favourite property expert Phil Spencer in front of 1,200 of the UK’s top property professionals.

Winning Ways.

Spencer said “The ESTAS Awards are based on real feedback, from real clients experiencing real service so they provide genuine proof of the service levels that a firm is delivering to clients. Now more than ever high quality customer service is crucial if home movers are going to realise their dream of getting the property they set their hearts on.”

Simon Brown, founder of ESTAS says “At ESTAS we’re creating a community for best practice property professionals who all share a passion for delivering great service and a belief that service really does matter.”

Pinewood Managing Director, Stacey Davies-Bowler said “Once again we find ourselves shortlisted for these prestigious awards for the 5th year running, I have to pinch myself each time this happens and each time we come away with silverware. It makes me so proud that the team continue year on year to offer exceptional customer service to all our clients. Long may this continue…”