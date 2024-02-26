Chesterfield entrepreneur rescues her flood-impacted business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company was based at 177 Chatsworth Road until 20 October 2023 when the heavy rain from Storm Babet flooded Blanc & Blanc Occasions, along with dozens of homes and businesses along Chatsworth Road.

Following the devastating flood, during which the entire ground floor of the boutique was under half a metre of water, business owner Anne-Marie White was unable to trade; she had lost thousands of pounds of stock and there was significant damage — both at the property and emotionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the prospect of missing out on the important pre-Christmas trading period and not a single penny from the insurance company, the future of Anne-Marie’s business was in doubt.

Anne-Marie White in her new store

Her previous landlord — Chesterfield Estates — aware of her situation offered a lifeline: a temporary retail unit at 36 Knifesmithgate in the town centre.

On 17 November 2023, Anne-Marie opened Pop-Up! Blanc, where both casualwear and occasional wear stock is now being sold. Anne-Marie was able to trade through the Christmas period and will remain open at least until the end of February.

With the business operating in temporary accommodation Anne-Marie needed to secure the future of her business. An approach was made to her original landlord, Blue Deer (who built the development at 131 Chatsworth Road), who was able to offer a unit at The Glass Yard, their mixed-use development on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Deer’s MD, Tim Turner, offered the unit and with the help from Emma at Roy Peters Estates, Anne-Marie managed to turn the empty space into a prom showroom in time for Derbyshire’s half term break. On Monday 19 February 2024 Blanc Occasions was back open for business.

Anne-Marie has had to change her business model and is now operating on an appointment-only basis. The new look Blanc Occasions will focus on outfits for mother-of-the-bride, guests to a wedding and prom.

Commenting on the move to The Glass Yard, Anne-Marie said: “When the floods hit the shop I couldn’t see how I could have remained in business. There was no power, extensive damage and thousands of pounds of ruined stock.