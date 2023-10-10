Chesterfield entrepreneur opens new warehouse as business revenue reaches £5 million

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CarMats.co.uk, which specialises in UK-manufactured tailored car mats to fit every make and model, has opened the new warehouse on the Chesterfield Trading Estate at Sheepbridge.

This new facility gives the business the much-needed capacity to diversify their product offerings, as well as create job opportunities for local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Young, who is the founder of CarMats.co.uk, said: “I launched CarMats.co.uk during the COVID-19 lockdown. At the time, I was also running a digital agency in Sheffield. I set an ambitious goal of achieving £1 million in revenue within the first year. I took the leap to document my progress on social media, and gained lots of followers interested in my journey with this start up. We actually reached the £1 million mark just nine months after launching and, as of 2023, our revenue has reached £5 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ash Young, founder of CarMats.co.uk, said: "Our new warehouse on Chesterfield Trading Estate is a game-changer for us in terms of expanding our business."

“Our new warehouse on Chesterfield Trading Estate is a game-changer for us in terms of expanding our business. It brings our remote team together, enabling a more collaborative work environment. Having stock, order processing, customer support, and marketing all under one roof streamlines our operations. Plus, it provides the much-needed space to stock a wider range of products, which is essential for our growth.

“Chesterfield's is the perfect location for our growth plans. It’s got excellent transport connections across the country, which is essential for our distribution network. It also provides cost-effective warehouse space and access to a highly skilled local workforce. As we expand, we plan to create more job opportunities in the local area. We're looking to add another five roles over the next year, with the first hire planned for November. We're excited about contributing to local employment.