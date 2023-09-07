Chesterfield engineers to go on strike in dispute over pay
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unite members at ERIKS in Chesterfield recently returned a 100% vote, on a 100% turnout, after rejecting what is described as a ‘below inflation pay offer’.
Workers are said to be calling for ‘pay parity’ with other ERIKS sites in the UK – which, they say, are paid ‘substantially higher’.
Chesterfield TUC and Unite Community Chesterfield will be on the picket line at Wharf Lane from 7.30am on both Monday and Tuesday (September 11 and September 12).
The TUC is calling on the public to support the picket line and show support for the action.
ERIKS describes itself as a ‘specialized industrial service provider’ offering a range of technical products. This includes power tools and industrial seals.
The company operates in 36 locations across England, Scotland, and Wales and was founded in 1940 in Alkmaar, Holland.
When approached, ERIKS said they “have no comment to make”.