Chesterfield engineers to go on strike in dispute over pay

Engineers at a Chesterfield depot are set to stage a 48-hour walk-out after members voted for strike action.
By Oliver McManus
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Unite members at ERIKS in Chesterfield recently returned a 100% vote, on a 100% turnout, after rejecting what is described as a ‘below inflation pay offer’.

Workers are said to be calling for ‘pay parity’ with other ERIKS sites in the UK – which, they say, are paid ‘substantially higher’.

Chesterfield TUC and Unite Community Chesterfield will be on the picket line at Wharf Lane from 7.30am on both Monday and Tuesday (September 11 and September 12).

Workers at ERIKS are set to go on strikeWorkers at ERIKS are set to go on strike
The TUC is calling on the public to support the picket line and show support for the action.

ERIKS describes itself as a ‘specialized industrial service provider’ offering a range of technical products. This includes power tools and industrial seals.

The company operates in 36 locations across England, Scotland, and Wales and was founded in 1940 in Alkmaar, Holland.

When approached, ERIKS said they “have no comment to make”.

