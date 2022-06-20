Chesterfield electric vehicle charging firm set to double its workforce – recruiting 55 new staff amid rising demand

A Chesterfield-based electric vehicle charging company is looking to double its workforce over the next 12 months as it responds to the increasing number of electric vehicles on the UK’s roads.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:28 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:29 am

ChargedEV is looking to hire another 55 local staff members over the coming months as it bolsters its customer service, account management and sales teams.

This adds to the 50 already recruited since the company was acquired by Redde Northgate PLC in the summer of 2021.

It is also reaching out to Derbyshire companies to help make the task of moving their company cars and vans to electric a hassle-free process. This includes advice on the company’s electric infrastructure and the type of charging units that are suitable for their specific operation.

Mark Pymm (L) said he hoped that Derbyshire would become a hub for the EV industry.

ChargedEV is the largest electric charging company in the UK, having fitted 25,000 charging units for drivers since it was set up in 2013 by current managing director Mark Pymm. It provides a bespoke service to companies and fleets that involves managing the driver relationship, from the initial house electric supply survey, installing the charging unit and managing queries whilst at the wheel of their electric car.

It employs 40 full-time electricians who install charging units across the UK, which help to ensure a consistent and high-quality service for its customers.

Mark Pymm said:“With over nine years in the electric vehicle charging market, we are the most experienced charging company in the country. The demand from companies and drivers continues to increase and we are making sure we have increased our workforce to keep up with demand.

“We want to help the Derbyshire region be recognised for being at the forefront of the electric vehicle charging industry – at a time when all new cars sold will have to be electric in less than eight years time.”

