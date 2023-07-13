Chesterfield drives forward diversity with the first Careers Fair targeting inclusivity

The pioneering careers fair entitled ‘Unlocking New Possibilities’ was hosted by Links CVS, the local Council for Voluntary Service in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, on behalf of the Derbyshire Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Forum in partnership with Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Joined up Careers, Chesterfield College, Department of Work and Pensions and East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire & Leicestershire).

The partnership has worked to develop support that more closely addresses the particular needs of individuals within BME communities (including new refugee communities) in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, with the aim of improving interest and engagement in employment opportunities across a range of sectors, including hospitality, health and social care and construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was an opportunity for organisations to engage directly with a diverse audience, providing information on roles and careers on offer. For those attending, they were able to ask questions directly and find out what support is made available to them in order for them to be actively engaged in training and employment.

The pioneering careers fair entitled ‘Unlocking New Possibilities’ was hosted by Links CVS, the local Council for Voluntary Service in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, on behalf of the Derbyshire Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Forum in partnership with Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Joined up Careers, Chesterfield College, Department of Work and Pensions and East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire & Leicestershire). Photo: Links CVS

Highlighting the importance of driving forward diversity within our workplaces, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “‘Many employers in Derbyshire have been struggling with recruitment since the pandemic and, as Derbyshire becomes more diverse, there is an opportunity to bring employers, training providers and Derbyshire’s Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) communities together. Many BME residents face additional hurdles in the labour market, such as language barriers and overseas qualifications that are not always recognised.

“This event aimed to help local employers to provide information about their vacancies, alongside training providers and other partners who gave their advice and guidance on job seeking strategies. This was the first event of its kind locally. It was open to all residents but had a particular focus on inclusivity and diversity, with the Derbyshire BME forum working closely with a range of partners involved in careers and jobs support to make it happen.”

In total over 36 organisations were in attendance at the fair, including Derbyshire Police, the National Careers Service, NHS and Derbyshire Families Information Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Lee, Chief Executive of Links CVS, who facilitates Derbyshire BME Forum attended the event and commented: “This is a ground-breaking collaborative initiative that aims to support all members of the local community, with a specific focus on the inclusion of individuals from culturally diverse communities, to help them realise their full potential by exploring the different training and employment opportunities on offer.”

In total over 36 organisations were in attendance at the fair, including Derbyshire Police, the National Careers Service, NHS and Derbyshire Families Information Service. Photo: Links CVS