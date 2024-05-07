Chesterfield drinks giant receives royal recognition with prestigious King's Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent supplier and distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Global Brands Ltd, is delighted to announce it is the latest recipient of the King's Award for Enterprise: International Trade.

Considered the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, The King’s Awards for Enterprise (previously known as The Queen’s Awards For Enterprise), recognises and celebrates business excellence in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunities through social mobility.

Awarded by His Majesty the King, upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister, the award underpins Global Brands' exceptional performance in international trade, achieving outstanding continued growth in overseas earnings for the past 3 years.

Founder and Chairman of Global Brands, Steve Perez

In the past year, Global Brands has made significant strides by expanding its presence into several new overseas markets. This expansion has been complemented by remarkable financial achievements, with export sales growing by approximately 105% and turnover experiencing robust growth of approximately 54% YOY.

The award will be presented at a Royal reception and the company will have the right to display the King's Awards flag and emblem across product range and marketing materials for the next five years.

Producing a diverse range of drinks brands for every occasion, Global Brands’ portfolio includes popular names such as VK, Hooch, and Franklin & Sons, stocked across 67 countries in Europe, Asia, the US and more.

Founder and Chairman Steve Perez commented: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the King’s Award for Enterprise committee for recognising our efforts and successes, and to all our employees, partners, and customers who play an integral role in our journey. Together, we look forward to reaching new heights and achieving further successes.

“We extend a special congratulations the entire international team, whose exceptional efforts with Frankin & Sons have established it as a truly global brand; with extended reach across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. The team’s commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries has not only set a benchmark within the industry, but also heightened our company's reputation on a global scale”.

Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and broader economic uncertainties such as Brexit, Global Brands remained resolute, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of international shipments, even experiencing a surge in export volumes.

Through investments like staff training, exploration of alternative sourcing options, and adoption of flexible pricing strategies, Global Brands has demonstrated proactive measures to mitigate risks and sustain growth. The brand’s adaptiveness was noted and ultimately proved pivotal in securing this latest award win.

Managing Director Julian Atkins added: "We see tremendous potential abroad for future growth and development. Our approach of forging strong partnerships with local importers has been instrumental in our success, allowing us to navigate the unique challenges of each market, while delivering exceptional products and service.”

Global Brands is one of 252 organisations across the country to be recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise. The Awards programme, now in its 58th year, has helped to open new doors for businesses, in terms of securing new contracts, venturing into new markets, and further developing their enterprise.