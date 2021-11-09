Chesterfield distillery aims to raise £100,000 with charity gins for Royal British Legion

Richard Aspinall, an ex-serviceman, came up with the idea to raise money for the RBL during his time as sales manager.

The Derbyshire Distillery, based in Markham Vale, has released four gins to raise money for the Royal British Legion in the build up to Remembrance Sunday.

From each sale, £3+VAT will be donated directly to the Royal British Legion. Rachel Evans, operating manager, said Derbyshire Distillery is proud to be supporting the work done by the charity.

“We feel very strongly that businesses should give something back to society wherever possible.

“We are proud to be working with the Royal British Legion- a charity that helps those who are serving or who have served in our armed forces, and whose work is entirely dependent on charitable donations.”

This idea was the brainchild of former sales manager and ex-serviceman, Richard Aspinall.

In early 2020, he approached the owners and suggested they should create a charity gin. They took the idea to the RBL and a range of gins was launched, with £3+VAT from the sale of each bottle going directly to the charity.

Last year, Derbyshire Distillery raised nearly £40,000 for the RBL, but they have decided to more than double their target for 2021.

Rachel Evans said: “This year we set the bar really high and if we could reach this ambitious target we would be delighted. We can only thank our customers in anticipation of helping us to raise £100,000 for a charity that is making a difference to those who are serving, and have served, in the UK’s armed forces, and who have given- and continue to give- so much to this country.”

The four gins being produced this year are Eleventh Hour, Eleventh Day, Eleventh Month and the RBL 100th anniversary gin. The retail price for the eleventh range of gins is £24.99 for 50cl bottles, and the centenary celebration gin costs £26.95 for a 50cl bottle.

The hour, day and month gins are respectively flavoured with sour cherry, ginger and poppy seeds; tropical coconut and poppy seeds, and blueberry and poppy seeds. The 100th anniversary gin is flavoured with sweet clementine and poppy seeds.