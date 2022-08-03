Chesterfield Digital High Street project equips 127 businesses for the future

Since being launched Last year, the Chesterfield Digital High Street project has helped 127 small and microbusinesses transition into the digital world by building their online offering for customers

and improving their social media profile.

Of this cohort, 81 businesses worked with a digital high street adviser, 56 companies developed a digital action plan and 50 firms accessed grants worth £2,200.

Ibrahim Assaf was literate in using Facebook to promote his business Ibzy Salon, located in Chesterfield’s Jawbones Hill, he noticed it couldn’t be found very easily on Google – with the barbershop, tattoo studio and shisha bar’s location on Google Maps in the wrong place.

Funded by Chesterfield Borough Council and delivered in partnership by East Midlands Chamber and its strategic partner Purpose Media, the year-long project aimed to support small outfits in sectors such as retail, hospitality and leisure, which were hit hardest by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, to become more resilient.

Diane Beresford, deputy chief executive of Chesterfield-headquartered East Midlands Chamber, said: “We’ve been delighted with the level of engagement with the Chesterfield Digital High Street project among businesses, which are now well-placed to embrace current and future digital trends.

“This will go some way to ensuring the much-loved independent businesses on our high street continue to thrive in a sustainable fashion for a long time to come.”

Among the businesses that have benefited from support is Café Nellie, a recently-opened independent coffee shop in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Among the businesses that have benefited from support is Café Nellie, a recently-opened independent coffee shop in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. Owner Tracey Wallis said she was aware the business needed a marketing strategy to quickly become visible to a wide and varied audience.

Owner Tracey Wallis said she was aware the business needed a marketing strategy to quickly become visible to a wide and varied audience.

But as none of the six-strong team had much experience of using social media, the Chamber’s support came at “exactly the right time”, with digital high street advisers Steve Phillips and Alex Gardner helping to build a website and Facebook page.

“Since our Facebook page went ‘live’, we have seen a marked increase in in table bookings,” said Tracey.

“Having a website is just as important in enabling non-social media users to access attractive, up-to-date information about Café Nellie. In the future, we hope to develop the site to enable our customers to purchase gift vouchers, our own brand of coffee and to make table bookings online.”

“I struggled with the process of updating Google but after experiencing frustration, I left it,” he said.

He signed up to the Chesterfield Digital High Street project and received one-to-one support from Steve, who talked him through the problems he had encountered and came up with a digital action plan.

Ibrahim, who also took up the offer of creating a website, added: “I didn’t have a Google Business Profile at the time, which meant we weren’t listed and new customers couldn’t find me. Steve helped me to set up my page and download the app, so I can easily make changes to opening times and prices.

“I have noticed an increase in new customers who have come to us by finding us on Google and through our new website. In one week last month, we had a 300% increase in visitors to the shop compared to the previous week.

“The website has given me credibility and with setting up the Google Business Profile, customers can leave reviews, which will help boost my visibility and attract new customers.

“With the bigger customer base, I have now recruited another two barbers so we can offer more services and shorter waiting times. We are very much looking forward to the future – with the help from my advisor Steve, we have the tools to grow the business.”