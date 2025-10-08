Chesterfield cyber security expert steps into the spotlight with first podcast appearance

Chesterfield-based cyber security specialist, Kevin Walker, has stepped in front of the camera for the first time - appearing as a guest on the internationally recognised Heimdal® The MSP Security Playbook podcast. Kevin, founder of Black Swan Cyber Security Solutions, joined Heimdal’s Jacob Hazelbaker to discuss leadership, purpose, and the human side of cyber security - particularly within the education sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the episode, Kevin reflected on how figures such as Chris Voss, Dr Jessica Barker MBE, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Simon Sinek have shaped both his personal philosophy and professional approach.

“From Chris Voss, I took the idea of the Black Swan - the reminder that what you don’t know can change everything. For us, that also means exceeding expectations: finding the unseen opportunities to deliver more, protect better and surprise our clients with what’s possible,” Kevin explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also shared how Dr Jessica Barker’s human-centric approach to cyber security inspired him to move away from terms like “the weakest link,” instead focusing on empowering people as the strongest defence against threats.

Kevin Walker, founder of Black Swan Cyber Security Solutions

Drawing on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s concept of breaking the glass and Simon Sinek’s message to find your why, Kevin spoke about the importance of purpose in leadership and protection.

“My ‘why’ isn’t about getting rich or making headlines - it’s about making sure our clients don’t become the headlines for the wrong reasons,” he added.

The appearance marks a milestone for Kevin, who admitted it was his first-ever podcast and first face-to-camera video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always shied away from doing them,” he said. “But when Heimdal invited me, I knew it was time to step out of my comfort zone. It was nerve-wracking, but it’s opened new doors for how I communicate and connect with others in the industry.”

Kevin Walker working at Black Swan Cyber Security Solutions

Kevin has worked as a Network Manager in primary schools for more than 20 years, supporting local education and helping schools strengthen their digital resilience. Through Black Swan, he now works with clients across the UK to deliver proactive, people-focused cyber security solutions.

As a Chesterfield Champion, Kevin is passionate about representing the town’s growing digital expertise and showing that world-class innovation and leadership can flourish right here in North Derbyshire.

The episode is available now on all major platforms.