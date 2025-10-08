Chesterfield cyber security expert steps into the spotlight with first podcast appearance
In the episode, Kevin reflected on how figures such as Chris Voss, Dr Jessica Barker MBE, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Simon Sinek have shaped both his personal philosophy and professional approach.
“From Chris Voss, I took the idea of the Black Swan - the reminder that what you don’t know can change everything. For us, that also means exceeding expectations: finding the unseen opportunities to deliver more, protect better and surprise our clients with what’s possible,” Kevin explained.
He also shared how Dr Jessica Barker’s human-centric approach to cyber security inspired him to move away from terms like “the weakest link,” instead focusing on empowering people as the strongest defence against threats.
Drawing on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s concept of breaking the glass and Simon Sinek’s message to find your why, Kevin spoke about the importance of purpose in leadership and protection.
“My ‘why’ isn’t about getting rich or making headlines - it’s about making sure our clients don’t become the headlines for the wrong reasons,” he added.
The appearance marks a milestone for Kevin, who admitted it was his first-ever podcast and first face-to-camera video.
“I’ve always shied away from doing them,” he said. “But when Heimdal invited me, I knew it was time to step out of my comfort zone. It was nerve-wracking, but it’s opened new doors for how I communicate and connect with others in the industry.”
Kevin has worked as a Network Manager in primary schools for more than 20 years, supporting local education and helping schools strengthen their digital resilience. Through Black Swan, he now works with clients across the UK to deliver proactive, people-focused cyber security solutions.
As a Chesterfield Champion, Kevin is passionate about representing the town’s growing digital expertise and showing that world-class innovation and leadership can flourish right here in North Derbyshire.
The episode is available now on all major platforms.