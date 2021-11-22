Chesterfield company scoops major industry award

Peter Kelsey MD of Designer Contracts, Louise Walters Commercial Director for Designer Contracts and Michael Walsh of Texfelt

Along with Texfelt, a world leading manufacturer of eco-engineered PU foam replacements, Designer Contracts – the UK’s largest flooring contractor – took the Partners in Sustainability category title in the PFM Partnership Awards 2021.

The announcement was made at the Premises & Facilities Management (PFM) Awards ceremony in London, where more

than 500 industry professionals gathered.

Louise Walters, commercial director at Designer Contracts said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award which underlines our commitment to environmental and sustainability issues.”

Designer Contracts and Texfelt have an exclusive arrangement to sell a unique, fully recyclable underlay made from single use plastic bottles to the new build sector.

To date Designer Contracts has diverted over 750,000 bottles through sales of Texfelt’s ground-breaking SpringBond underlay.

SpringBond has the potential to save the equivalent of 1,000 500ml PET plastic bottles from polluting the oceans and environment if used throughout an average three-bedroom house.

Said Louise: “The award is a testament to the success of our partnership with Texfelt – and the efforts of the team at Designer Contracts in rolling out Springbond to the new build sector where home buyers are becoming increasingly aware of their impact on the environment.”

Long committed to environmental initiatives, Designer Contracts has won Carpet Recyling UK’s ‘Take Back’ award four times for a carpet recycling initiative that has diverted over 250