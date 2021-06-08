Chesterfield college in new partnership agreement to develop next generation of construction experts

Construction company Robert Woodhead Limited, part of the Woodhead Group, have agreed to work with the college on a range of initiatives to help students discover more about careers in construction and develop the skills they need.

The Learning Partnership Agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between the two organisations and formalises the way they will work together in the future, building on the successful apprenticeship and work experience schemes that are already in place.

It also introduces some new initiatives which will bring more work experience and training opportunities, taster days for school pupils and work around encouraging women into construction.

Terry Brickles from Chesterfield College and Janine Borderick from Robert Woodhead Ltd with apprentice Aaron Wathall

Janine Borderick, People Development Director at Robert Woodhead Ltd said: “This agreement is really important to help us grow the talent we need for the future. This will help us to reach people outside of our apprenticeship programme.

"We want to share our experience of the industry with people and give them an introduction to the wide range of career paths that are available in construction. We want people to come and see what we do and, together with the college, we will be shouting about the opportunities there are to work in the industry.”

Aaron Wathall, who is four months into his Level 3 Built Environment Technical apprenticeship with Robert Woodhead Ltd, explained how the company are helping him.

He said:“I am really enjoying my apprenticeship. It is really diverse. I am learning about different aspects of construction, meeting people from across the company and gaining a lot more confidence.

"I have had support from everyone from IT to site managers. They have showed me new things and been really patient. Someone is always there to answer my questions.”

Terry Brickles, Curriculum Operations Manager for Construction said: “Robert Woodhead Ltd have always valued the education and training we offer to provide them with a skilled workforce. They know that by working alongside us to support school and college students we will be able to pool resources to encourage the next generation into construction.

"I am excited about the initiatives we have planned and I look forward to helping more construction experts of the future develop the skills they need to be successful.”