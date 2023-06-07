News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Chesterfield cheesemonger launches series of wine-tasting events

Chesterfield cheesemonger The Cheese Factor is launching a series of wine-tasting events
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

Located in the Market Hall, Chesterfield, ‘Davidson’s Supper Club’ began as an event to launch a new range of wines for The Cheese Factor.

Owner Simon Davidson says “I’ve become very passionate about wine and am excited to showcase our new range which cannot be found in supermarkets.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trained sommelier Alicia Wright works at The Cheese Factor and hand picks the wine. She said: “After a successful launch night, we’re excited to make ‘Davidson’s Supper Club’ a monthly event.”

The nest event is on June 24The nest event is on June 24
The nest event is on June 24
Most Popular

The next event will take place on June 24, from 6pm until 9pm. Tickets are priced at £18 each and they include a glass of wine and a cheese and charcuterie board.

Tickets can be bought in person at The Cheese Factor shop in the market hall or by contacting the team via social media to book a place

Tickets includes a glass of wine and a cheese and charcuterie board.Tickets includes a glass of wine and a cheese and charcuterie board.
Tickets includes a glass of wine and a cheese and charcuterie board.
Related topics:ChesterfieldTickets