Located in the Market Hall, Chesterfield, ‘Davidson’s Supper Club’ began as an event to launch a new range of wines for The Cheese Factor.

Owner Simon Davidson says “I’ve become very passionate about wine and am excited to showcase our new range which cannot be found in supermarkets.”

Trained sommelier Alicia Wright works at The Cheese Factor and hand picks the wine. She said: “After a successful launch night, we’re excited to make ‘Davidson’s Supper Club’ a monthly event.”

The next event will take place on June 24, from 6pm until 9pm. Tickets are priced at £18 each and they include a glass of wine and a cheese and charcuterie board.

Tickets can be bought in person at The Cheese Factor shop in the market hall or by contacting the team via social media to book a place