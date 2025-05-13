Chesterfield Champions: "I love Chesterfield's strong sense of community"

Our Chesterfield Champion of the Week, Apprentice Team's Dylan Marshall, speaks about his passion for supporting the development of fellow young professionals in our town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hi, I’m Dylan and I am a Marketing and Recruitment Assistant at Apprentice Team Ltd, a national training provider based in Chesterfield. We deliver apprenticeships across the whole of England, specialising in several occupational areas.

What was your greatest achievement over the past year?

Over the past year, we’ve introduced several new apprenticeship standards, which has allowed us to support more people across the country. It’s been a real achievement to see the business grow and become even more accessible to learners from a variety of backgrounds. I have personally been supporting with the promotion of these new apprenticeship standards at the local schools and careers events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Marshall, Marketing and Recruitment Assistant

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Historic, and community-centric.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

My favourite place has to be the SMH Group Stadium, home of Chesterfield FC. It’s great seeing the team doing so well and fighting their way back into the Football League—it’s a real source of pride for the town and a brilliant place to visit on matchdays.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Apprentice Team, we’re working hard to reduce paper usage as part of our commitment to sustainability. Moving more processes online allows us to minimise waste while improving efficiency—it's better for the environment and better for the people we support.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield because of the strong sense of community. Everyone supports each other, and it’s great being part of a local business that’s helping people gain real qualifications and get into work across the country—starting right here in Chesterfield.

Why would you recommend an apprenticeship to other young people in Chesterfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m currently completing a Multi-Channel Marketer apprenticeship myself, and I’d absolutely recommend this route to anyone. It gives you the chance to earn while you learn, build experience, and gain qualifications that will help you progress your career from an early stage.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received recently, and how has that impacted your organisation?

The best advice I’ve received is to always keep learning and improving. That mindset has helped me develop both my marketing and recruitment skills, and the support I’ve had at Apprentice Team has been key in helping me grow professionally.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting local people?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We support local people by delivering apprenticeships and helping them start their careers in a wide range of industries. We also work closely with local businesses, helping them find apprentices and giving young people the opportunity to develop skills that match real workforce needs.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The development I’m most excited about is the revamp of Chesterfield train station. I think it will make the town much more accessible and attractive for visitors, which in turn could boost local businesses and improve the overall economy of the area.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 2030, I’d love to see greater awareness around the variety of apprenticeships available in Chesterfield. There are so many career paths out there that people don’t always know about, and I hope more young people realise how many opportunities are available right here on their doorstep.