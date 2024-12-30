Chesterfield Champions highlight town’s biggest successes in 2024

The last 12 months has seen work progress on the transformation of our town centres in Chesterfield and Staveley, the restoration of our historic canal, and the Markham Vale scheme which celebrated it’s 20th anniversary.
Another huge boost was the confirmation of the £160m East Midlands Investment Zone scheme, which will support advanced manufacturing and green industries, including at the former Hartington Colliery site.
With further ambitions for growth in 2025, the town’s network of Chesterfield Champions have shared with us their biggest successes from the past 12 months – and what they’re looking forward to in 2025
1. Kevin Walker, Owner, Black Swan Cyber
"Chesterfield’s biggest success of the past year undoubtedly lies in the return of Chesterfield FC to the EFL. This momentous achievement has re-ignited passion and pride within the town. Looking at 2025, we’re optimistic about our future business plans and getting more involved with Destination Chesterfield events. “We also excited about the revitalisation of the town centre, including the Market Place and Stephenson Memorial Hall." Photo: George Krousti
“2024 marked 13 years of being part of the Chesterfield business community for In the Works PR. Reflecting on these years it’s amazing to see the progress the town continues to make – Elder Way and Waterside, to name just two developments. “Looking to 2025, we’re excited to launch our new PR and social media training programmes, which are designed to help members of Chesterfield’s thriving start up and small business community achieve the recognition they deserve.” Photo: Destination Chesterfield
3. Kriston Harvey, Director, Rodgers Leask
“I think the positivity that came from Chesterfield FC being promoted back into the EFL shouldn’t be underestimated! Following 6 years in the National League, this was a huge achievement. The club is pulling in a good crowd each week and hopefully they will continue to build on their progress this season. “In terms of what I’m most optimistic about for 2025, the good thing is there seems to be plenty happening across Chesterfield, so lots to choose from. Personally, I am really looking forward to seeing the RHOC project continue to progress on site. The works to the Market Quarter are already looking fantastic!” Photo: Shaun Fellows
4. Natalie Burkinshaw, Director, Crush Design
“Reflecting on the almost 20 years that Crush has been in Chesterfield, the biggest thing that stands out is just how much has been achieved in putting our town on the map. This year, we’ve noticed our clients and connections becoming increasingly familiar with Chesterfield, and all the opportunities to be found within it! “Whilst 2024 has been another year of new creative projects and wins for our team, as we move into 2025, our 22nd year of business, we look forward to Chesterfield’s increasing reputation as a home to independent business success.” Photo: Destination Chesterfield
