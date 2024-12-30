Chesterfield Champions highlight town’s biggest successes in 2024

3 . Kriston Harvey, Director, Rodgers Leask

“I think the positivity that came from Chesterfield FC being promoted back into the EFL shouldn’t be underestimated! Following 6 years in the National League, this was a huge achievement. The club is pulling in a good crowd each week and hopefully they will continue to build on their progress this season. “In terms of what I’m most optimistic about for 2025, the good thing is there seems to be plenty happening across Chesterfield, so lots to choose from. Personally, I am really looking forward to seeing the RHOC project continue to progress on site. The works to the Market Quarter are already looking fantastic!” Photo: Shaun Fellows