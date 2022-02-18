Chesterfield businessman pledges to donate entire day’s sales to child poverty charity

Ash Young, from Chesterfield, founded CarMats.co.uk during lockdown in 2020, running the business alongside his existing role as managing director at a successful digital agency.

After hitting £5m in lifetime revenue this month, Ash decided to give back to the local community, having donated over £11,000 to Ashgate Hopsice a year ago when his business reached £1m in sales.

Ash opted to give the value of the day's sales made on Friday, February 18 to the Cash4Kids charity. They work to support children and young people across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those who have additional needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as supporting Cash4Kids, Ash has donated a full day’s revenue to Ashgate Hospice in the past.

Ash said charity work such as this was of great significance to him, and that he was happy to be helping the projects organised by Cash4Kids.

“It’s really important to me to give back to local causes and I’m really pleased to be working with Cash4Kids, who have been relentless in supporting those most in need throughout the pandemic. This Friday, type in your registration, choose your mats and we’ll donate the full amount you pay to charity.”

Every purchase of a bespoke car mat made on February 18 will help local children. The donations will go towards schemes run by Cash4Kids that include providing kids with their own bed, funding books to help schools support pupils with mental health needs, and providing food for children who cannot access their free school meals over holidays.