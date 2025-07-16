Chesterfield businesses unlock over £170k in funding to upskill their workforce

Chesterfield businesses have accessed more than £170,000 in government funding through the Adult Apprenticeship Levy Transfer, helping them invest in their teams with little or no cost to their organisation[1].

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding, which was part of a wider allocation secured by Derbyshire County Council during the 2024/25 financial year, has enabled 104 adult apprenticeships across the county, supporting workforce development in 41 local businesses.

In Chesterfield alone, 11 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have benefited from £170,426 in levy transfer support, including organisations from healthcare, childcare, engineering and social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about apprenticeship funding in Chesterfield is available at https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/apprenticeships/hiring-an-apprentice/apprenticeship-funding-opportunities/

Apprentice learning at Graphoidal Developments

Sheepbridge-based manufacturer, Graphoidal Developments, which specialises in lubricating and coating solutions for the glass container industry, was just one of the 11 to benefit. The funding supported both a level five operations manager and a level six product design and development engineer.

“Accessing the Apprenticeship Levy Transfer funding has been a game-changer for our business,” said Carl Singleton, Operations Director at Graphoidal Developments. “It enabled us to upskill without the financial burden.”

“Working with the Chesterfield Skills Brokerage Service made the process straightforward, too. They guided us through every step and helped us find the right training provider. We’d encourage other local businesses to explore what support is available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chesterfield Skills Brokerage Service, funded by Chesterfield Borough Council, provides free, impartial advice to local employers looking to invest in training and skills development. It can help businesses identify training needs, access funding streams such as the Levy Transfer, connect with local training providers, and offer support with inclusive recruitment, all at no cost.

Diane Beresford, Chair of the Chesterfield Skills and Employment Partnership and Deputy CEO of East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are pleased to see businesses taking advantage of funding opportunities to upskill their workforce and drive growth, and we hope that more will do so over the next financial year. With expert support available through the Chesterfield Skills Brokerage Service, there’s never been a better time for businesses to take that next step.”

A dedicated skills website is available for businesses to access via Destination Chesterfield, the town’s place marketing partnership, which works with partners to boost investment and has engaged with over 500 companies over the past two years.

Andy Byrne, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: “Employers upskilling their teams and strengthening their organisations is vital to the long-term growth of our town. Initiatives like this, combined with expert guidance from the Chesterfield Skills Brokerage Service, are key to building a resilient, future-ready workforce that helps Chesterfield compete in an increasingly competitive market. I urge businesses to access business and skills opportunities now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield businesses of all sizes can access skills advice by emailing: [email protected] or visiting www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support/skills/

[1] The Adult Apprenticeship Levy allows businesses to access 95 – 100% of the costs of apprenticeship training (up to the funding band maximum).