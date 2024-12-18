Chesterfield businesses empowering future talent through mentorship and collaboration

Chesterfield businesses are actively driving forward the next generation of talent in our town, by bridging the gap between education and industry.

From construction and manufacturing to professional services, local firms are working closely with schools, colleges, and the wider community to inspire young people and provide clear pathways to skilled and rewarding careers.

A recent Round Table event, hosted by Destination Chesterfield in collaboration with the Derbyshire Times, brought together industry leaders from Chesterfield’s thriving property and construction sector. The discussion revealed how mentorship and innovative training programs are reshaping perceptions of these industries and addressing the skills gap.

Philip Dalton, owner of Dalton Roofing, outlined his company's proactive steps in workforce development. “We’ve got seven apprentices who currently train at Leeds College of Building. However, we’re working on a plan with Chesterfield College to bring roofing training here,” he explained. Philip emphasised the importance of exposure and hands-on experience for young people, particularly those who may have struggled academically.

“There are young people who didn’t get their maths or English at school, and we’re trying to showcase what a good career move roofing can be. We’re offering work experience, training days, taster sessions, and T Levels to give them that first look into the industry.”

Heather Williams, Strategic Business Consultant at Ovo Spaces echoed the sentiment, highlighting the growing alignment between education providers and businesses. “Chesterfield College and the University of Derby are singing from the same hymn sheet, asking, ‘Where is the talent?’ and ‘What standards does the private sector need?’” she said. “These conversations ensure young people leave education ready to integrate into the workforce.”

One challenge repeatedly highlighted was the perception of construction and similar industries. Amy Revell, Director of We Are Spaces shared her thoughts on this issue: “There’s always been a gap in the construction sector. People tend to focus on trades, but the industry is so much more. If you start as a bricklayer, it doesn’t mean you’re stuck – you can move into managerial roles or other professional areas. The opportunities are vast.”

Nick Fenton, Associate Director at Whittam Cox Architects elaborated on how mentorship and training can broaden career horizons. “All it takes is that little bit of engagement early on. People from all industries going into schools and sharing insights – not just with pupils but with teachers as well – makes a big difference. I’ve seen the enthusiasm when students are given a simple design challenge. It helps them understand what a career in architecture could look like.”

Currently, businesses in Chesterfield’s Property and Construction Group are visiting schools via a collaborative initiative called ‘Careers Made in Chesterfield.’ In its first year the scheme, which sees representatives in the sector visiting schools, hosted eight workshops for 275 young people and provided work experience placements for almost 30 students.

Lee Barnes, Managing Director of Inspire Design and Development Ltd. believes the engagement has the potential to make a massive impact: “I’ve worked with schools throughout North East Derbyshire to engage kids who were struggling with the educational process. Every single one of those kids ended up with an apprenticeship in construction. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how just a bit of encouragement and guidance can change lives.”

Apprenticeships emerged as a cornerstone of Chesterfield’s strategy for workforce development. Businesses highlighted their value in providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional education routes while equipping young people with practical skills.

“We use apprenticeships extensively,” Barnes explained. “They’re not just for trades – they’re also a route into professional roles like architecture. Apprenticeships allow you to gain qualifications and experience without the debt associated with university degrees.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby celebrated Chesterfield’s forward-thinking approach: “We were the first town to declare ourselves an ‘Apprentice Town.’ That designation has increased awareness of higher-level apprenticeships and introduced apprentice ambassadors who share their stories with young people.”

Nick Fenton pointed to the benefits of combining work with study. “When I trained, I attended university full-time. Now, our students work while studying one day a week. This approach helps them develop not only academic skills but also the soft skills needed in the workplace, creating more well-rounded professionals,” he said.

The Construction Skills Hub recently launched in Staveley, one of only two in the UK, was highlighted as a pivotal initiative. Lee Barnes called it “an absolutely fantastic resource” for the town. “It’s helping businesses and individuals alike by creating a long-term plan to address the skills shortage,” he said.

Heather Williams emphasised the Hub’s potential to drive change. “The data we’ll gather over the next 5–10 years will show its success in equipping young people with the skills they need. It’s a long-term investment, but it’s going to make a significant impact.”

Another program making waves is the Manufacturing Futures Programme. Introducing the scheme which was launched in November, Councillor Gilby explained, “This initiative will bring businesses into a classroom to learn how to become mentors for apprentices in their own organisations. It’s another example of how Chesterfield is leading the way in preparing young people for the world of work.”

While construction and manufacturing remain central to Chesterfield’s economy, the digital sector is also growing rapidly. Amy Revell noted the importance of engaging young people interested in fields like AI and digital technology. “These skills are in high demand across all industries. It’s about putting the opportunities in front of them and getting the message right. Social media can be a powerful tool for reaching a larger audience and inspiring young people,” she said.

Ian Bates, Policy and Representation Manager at East Midlands Chamber, added: “We need to highlight the variety of roles within sectors like construction. It’s not just about trades – there’s planning, building information modelling, and other cutting-edge areas. These roles can be incredibly rewarding, both professionally and financially.”

The Round Table underscored the importance of collaboration between businesses, education providers, and the community. “The more contact young people have with employers while they’re still in school, the more likely they are to find a job after graduation,” Councillor Gilby observed.

Heather Williams stressed the importance of transparency and teamwork: “When businesses and educators work together, it makes careers feel more attainable. Instead of hearing about roles from teachers, students hear directly from professionals in the industry.”

Amy Revell highlighted the adaptability required in smaller businesses: “We’re a growing company, and we need people who can wear multiple hats. A lot of these skills aren’t taught – they’re learned on the job. That’s why mentorship and collaboration are so important.”

Ultimately, Chesterfield’s businesses, educators, and local leaders are united in their mission to inspire the town’s youth and ensure its economic vitality. The collective effort is paying dividends, not just in filling immediate skills gaps but in shaping a brighter future for Chesterfield.

As Nick Fenton summed up: “Engagement early on makes a huge difference. By connecting with schools and setting small tasks, we make careers in industries like architecture feel attainable and exciting. The next generation of professionals is out there – we just need to show them the way.”

Through mentorship, apprenticeships, and innovative programs, Chesterfield is proving that collaboration is the key to building a skilled and thriving workforce for years to come.

Are you looking to grow your workforce or secure a future pipeline of talent in your business? Go to: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support/