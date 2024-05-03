Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Valve and Process Solutions Ltd, currently based on the Foxwood Business Park in Sheepbridge has purchased Units 1 and 2, Whittington Way from FHP Property Consultants.

The modern warehouse space will provide Valve and Process Solutions with 12,536 sq ft of accommodation across two units. Valve and Process Solutions provides an extensive range of market-leading flow control valves and equipment. The company supports several industries, including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, chemical and sugar trades.

Commenting on the sale, Darran Severn of FHP Property Consultants said: “I am delighted that after high levels of interest we could secure a buyer for this property. There remains little space to buy on the market of any size throughout the region and as a result we were able to place this property under offer within a week of placing it on the market. As a result we achieved the guide price which is an excellent result for our clients.”

