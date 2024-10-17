Chesterfield business secures distribution deal with leading US drinks company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield-based drinks manufacturer, Global Brands Ltd, has announced a significant partnership with American Beverage Marketers Inc. (ABM), a leading US producer of cocktail mixers and ingredients.

In a move that further strengthens Global Brands’ third-party portfolio, this partnership will see the independent drinks experts become the official distributor of all ABM brands throughout Great Britain.

Family-owned ABM, based in New Albany, IN, is renowned for manufacturing cocktail mixers, syrups and fruit purées, using only the finest fruit with all natural flavours.

The brands, which are available in more than 100 countries, including Finest CallⓇ, Re’al Infused ExoticsⓇ, Master of MixesⓇ, and Agalima OrganicⓇ, join Franklin & Sons, All Shook Up, Shake Baby Shake and the recently launched Be, in Global Brands’ existing range of cocktails and mixers.

This partnership is set to strengthen Global Brands' position as a major player in the UK drinks market. With its extensive distribution network and expertise in the hospitality and retail sectors, Global Brands will look to grow ABM’s presence across bars, pubs, and retail channels throughout the UK.

Julian Atkins, Managing Director at Global Brands, said: “Our collaboration with such an established global industry partner is yet another step towards cementing our positioning as the UK’s leading independent cocktail experts.

“ABM’s innovative, quality-driven product range and renowned international reputation makes the brand a perfect fit for us, and we’re excited to help them achieve the same levels of success and brand growth here in the UK market.”

With more than 30 years of experience, ABM has established itself as a global leader in the cocktail sector, selling 7.8 million 12-litre cases annually across the globe. ABM’s products include natural flavours, gluten-free ingredients, and certifications for kosher and halal, all made with non-GMO pure cane sugar.

Marco Canova, Division Sales Manager EMEA at ABM, added: “We are thrilled to kickstart this partnership and are excited by the opportunities it presents in a key market like the UK.

“Collaborating with Global Brands is set to significantly enhance our distribution reach and sales performance. We are confident that together, we can achieve sales of 200,000 12-litre cases and beyond, in the near future.”

William Hinkebein, Partner and CMO at ABM, adds, “We are pleased to be able to have a larger reach into the UK market in order to elevate quality cocktails for all at home or out.”

Global Brands, the company behind household names like VK and Hooch, has over 25 years of experience in the drinks industry and is headquartered in Chesterfield, with its distribution centre in nearby Clay Cross.

The company’s knowledge of the UK market will be key in helping ABM’s products find new success.

For more information about Global Brands and its extensive range of products, please visit https://globalbrands.co.uk/about/.