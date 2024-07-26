Chesterfield business man receives prestigious industry award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karl Miller managing director of Chesterfield based Motan Colortronic is named one of the UK Plastics industry 75 most influential people.

As part of the Industries Interplas 75 years celebrations 75 individuals deemed most worthy by the industry itself, based on their contribution to advancing the sector were honoured. Nominations were collected via media channels and wider press communication.