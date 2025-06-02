Chesterfield business leaders: ‘Investment in Chesterfield’s cultural offer can make town a major attraction’

Participants shared a series of standout achievements from the past year, highlighting how their organisations are contributing to Chesterfield’s visitor offer and regional reputation.

John Croot, CEO of Chesterfield Football Club, outlined its national profile and its value to the town: “Being crowned champions of the National League was a huge achievement. Our matchday attendance is averaging around 8,500, the highest since 1970. We regularly bring day visitors to the area, too. We see Premier League clubs attracting visitors, and football tourism is getting big. We’re finding that overseas fans want to come and see a proper game of English league football while they are here, too. We feel that we can play a part in that and see opportunities there.”

Emily Bowman, Managing Director of Junction Arts, noted a significant expansion in community engagement through art and creativity: “Our biggest achievement has been growth in our programme and participation. The Children’s Festival welcomed 6,000 attendees. We do everything we can to make our activities free at the point of access and are working to ensure it reflects and includes our communities.”

For Rod Auton of the Chesterfield Canal Trust, progress is both structural and strategic: “The bridge over the Trans Pennine Trail has been installed and should be over a rewatered canal next year. Boat trips are also increasing, and our master plan is opening doors for investment. The canal is becoming a destination that benefits the local economy.”

Visit Peak District & Derbyshire’s Managing Director, Jo Dilley, cited national visibility and successful campaigns: “We launched the White Peak Loop—a 42-mile walking and cycling route—and are preparing a London-focused campaign for 2026 targeting domestic and international audiences. Events are essential. Our ‘What’s On’ page is the most visited on our website, which shows people are seeking unique experiences in the area.”

In discussions about what sets Chesterfield apart, speakers highlighted the town’s rich cultural mix, food and drink scene, historic venues, and transport accessibility.

Alan Powell, Chairman of Dronfield Heritage Trust, reminded attendees to value both local and external markets: “People don’t always like travelling far these days. If they can walk to a festival, they will. We sold out every session of our no-bangs fireworks show—a family-friendly projection event which brought a real sense of community to the area. I think it's vital not to forget our locals, as they will be the people coming back to support our businesses time and again.”

Peter Lawrence of East Midlands Chamber emphasised Chesterfield’s food credentials: “There’s a real buzz about our local produce and food offer. Visitors are often surprised by what the region has to offer. The combination of cost of living when compared to other areas, the quality of life here, and open-air access is a major draw.”

The Crooked Spire remains a firm favourite for visitors and locals alike. Chesterfield Borough Council’s Anthony Radford noted its global reach: “A documentary on the rebuilding of Notre Dame included a five-minute segment comparing it to the Crooked Spire’s restoration. We have a truly unique landmark in Chesterfield which boasts international appeal.”

Looking ahead, stakeholders discussed the critical elements needed to support and grow Chesterfield’s tourism sector—including communication, infrastructure, investment, and audience engagement.

Emily Bowman stressed the importance of continued investment in the creative sector: “Public art, murals, and cultural programming animate our spaces and bring people together. Chesterfield has amazing creatives who need to be supported as a key part of the economy, not just as a ‘nice to have’.”

Communicating our local offer can still be improved, according to Rod Auton: “We need to do more to tell people what’s on. Someone I spoke to from Brimington didn’t even know the Hollingwood Hub existed, and it’s only down the road! Whether it’s social media or in-person networking, we need to keep sharing.”

Jo Dilley added that collaboration must cross borders: “Visitors don’t care about administrative boundaries. They just want a great experience from A to B—quality food, transport, and accommodation. That’s what brings them back.”

She also addressed the accommodation market: “We need a better mix of hotel rooms. It’s about getting the balance right to support other sectors like theatres and cafes.”

The council’s major capital investment was praised, including the multi-million-pound refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall, which will reopen next year as a cultural flagship venue. The ongoing revitalisation of the marketplace was also well received.

“The first phase of the marketplace reopening has been positive with traders and visitors,” said Anthony Radford. “With more investments like Stephenson Memorial Hall, Chesterfield’s cultural offer is becoming a major attraction.”

A key theme of the roundtable was the importance of working together across sectors and areas to futureproof Chesterfield’s visitor economy.

“Community over competition is what I believe in,” said Scott Antcliffe of SA Photography. “I’ve moved around, and I love Chesterfield. People ask where it is—I say it’s on the border of the Peaks, near the motorway, has lots of green space and history. It’s those incidental conversations and word of mouth that make a difference.”

Participants also pointed to new travel habits, accessibility and green infrastructure as part of the town’s long-term appeal. From canal towpaths to local and national rail links, Chesterfield’s physical connectivity is being enhanced, making it an even more attractive destination.

“The number of cyclists on the canal towpath has ballooned,” said Rod Auton. “We’re growing outdoor pursuits and joining up infrastructure. People are finding they can travel miles off-road and discover places like Chesterfield.”

Jo Dilley concluded with a call to embrace Chesterfield’s strengths and deliver consistent quality:

“The visitor economy is an ecosystem. If one element fails, the whole experience is affected. But we have the transport, food, culture, and creative sectors to make Chesterfield a great base and destination.”

The businesses featured in this article support the marketing and economic growth of the town through Chesterfield Champions, a network of over 230 organisations across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.