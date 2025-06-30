Chesterfield business leaders call for further investment in skills and innovation to enhance the visitor experience

As Chesterfield’s visitor economy continues to grow, access to the right talent and support for businesses is essential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a recent table hosted by Destination Chesterfield at Dronfield Hall Barn, business, heritage and tourism leaders from across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire gathered to explore how it can develop the next generation of hospitality and cultural professionals, while embracing emerging technologies such as AI.

One key theme was the need to address skills shortages in certain parts of the sector, particularly in technical hospitality roles such as chefs and kitchen staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Front-of-house isn’t a problem, there’s lots of interest in those roles from students or people seeking a secondary income,” explained Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire. “But chefs remain a challenge. Some businesses are recruiting from overseas and offering on-site accommodation. We want to see more young people viewing it as a rewarding and skilled career path again.”

Lunch at Sicily Restaurant in Chesterfield

Peter Lawrence from East Midlands Chamber confirmed the same pattern in other industries:

“We hear it time and time again, especially from bakeries and craft food producers. It’s a constant challenge. That’s why we’re working closely with Chesterfield Borough Council to get employers in front of skills boards and into conversations that matter.”

Chesterfield’s visitor economy is benefiting from broader regional support through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), delivered by East Midlands Chamber. Peter highlighted the relevance of this work to the local sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve supported over 100 businesses in the Chesterfield area alone,” he said, “providing mentoring, coaching, and practical support to drive growth and sustainability. It’s about equipping businesses to face today’s challenges while planning for tomorrow.”

Across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, the impact has been significant:

4,790 unique businesses supported.

598 new jobs created and 504 safeguarded.

401 firms adopted new-to-the-business technologies or processes.

143 new businesses launched.

“We’re seeing real traction in areas like digital transformation, decarbonisation, and upskilling,” Peter added. “The key now is connecting these opportunities with employers and individuals in the visitor economy.”

Participants highlighted the value of work experience placements and early exposure as recruitment tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a 14-year-old on placement recently who was fantastic,” said Alan Powell of Dronfield Heritage Trust. “It’s a way to give someone an opportunity and see if there’s a future there.”

“The best recruitment route for young people is work experience,” added Jo Dilley. “But we need more businesses going into schools and engaging with students before they’ve made their career choices.”

Creative and cultural sectors are no exception. Emily Bowman of Junction Arts noted: “There’s very little creative curriculum left in schools. Many young people get turned away from the arts or leave town to find opportunities. But it’s a real job—we run apprenticeships and placements, and we’re competitive because not many do what we do.”

SA Photography owner Scott Antcliffe, a former teacher, shared his belief in the power of early engagement: “I’ve worked in underprivileged areas where four or more career engagements reduce the likelihood of a young person becoming NEET by 80%. It’s about breaking down stereotypes. There are lots of creative, achievable options out there if we just show young people what’s possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While staffing pressures have eased since the pandemic’s peak, sector leaders expressed concern about the long-term impacts of cost inflation, tax changes, and business closures.

“Staffing isn’t the main issue now, but we may not feel the full financial impact until autumn,” Jo Dilley noted. “Some mid-tier attractions are now closing two or three days a week. It’s a real challenge when National Insurance thresholds and rising costs disproportionately affect hospitality and tourism.”

To support resilience, some organisations are finding creative ways to train and retain staff. Chesterfield FC CEO John Croot shared one such success: “When we couldn’t find kiosk staff, we spoke to the stewarding agency. They said they’d handle both. That became a new model—we’d use stewards for hospitality in the first half, and they’d steward in the second. It’s worked well for us.”

Croot added that regular off-season training has helped develop staff internally and prepare the club for future growth. “It all comes down to training. We’ve got ongoing development in place now. It’s much better than it was at the height of the staffing crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As businesses across Chesterfield look to future-proof operations, many are exploring the role of digital tools and AI in supporting growth, efficiency, and customer experience.

“We’ve transitioned to Ticketmaster, and younger staff have led the way in showing others how to use the new system,” said Croot. “We’ve also used technology to improve matchday efficiency and reduce waste.”

AI’s marketing applications were another hot topic.

“We’re pushing out support to ensure businesses are aware of the positives and negatives of AI,” said Jo Dilley. “It’s a great tool for marketing—creating itineraries, writing adverts, and streamlining content. But young people are savvy and will expect us to keep up. It’s about staying a step ahead.”

Peter Lawrence pointed to AI’s long-term potential for data-led decision-making: “The cost of these tools is going down, and take-up will increase. From understanding customer spending to 24/7 optimisation, businesses can work smarter. It’s a matter of adapting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some warned that AI has its limits. “As a writer, I can spot AI content a mile off—and so can editors,” said Antcliffe. “It can’t replicate first-hand experience or passion. There’s still a huge value in authentic storytelling.”

“AI won’t replace hospitality jobs,” Dilley added. “This is a people-focused industry. We still rely on human connection.”

Croot agreed, noting the global reach of Chesterfield FC’s human stories: “We’ve had 20 games streamed internationally this season. After a recent televised match, I was getting messages from supporters in Canada and Thailand saying they had spotted me! That emotional connection? No AI can replicate that.”

While new tools and tech present exciting opportunities, round table attendees agreed that the greatest success still comes from working together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This sector is seven days a week,” Dilley concluded. “To grow it, we need businesses that are open, welcoming, and ready. But we also need to make sure we’re building the right training, support and infrastructure—and working together to get it right.”

Businesses in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire looking to access business advice and support can find out more about available schemes in the local area here: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support/

Businesses who are looking to engage more with and inspire young people can discover opportunities to support careers guidance at https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/business/business-support/skills/engage-with-schools-and-colleges/

The businesses featured in this article support the marketing and economic growth of the town through Chesterfield Champions, a network of over 230 organisations across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.