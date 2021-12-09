Chesterfield business founder wins national award for inspirational female entrepreneurs

Emma Parkinson won the ARTEMIS award on the back of her success with International Energy Products.

The awards celebrate Britain’s best female business role models, with the ARTEMIS category being for women who run a business that has traded for between 18 months and three years.

She said: “It’s amazing - it's more than I expected at this stage, having only been trading for three years."

There were 11 categories in total at the awards, which honoured a range of female entrepreneurs.

She added: “It’s a great honour to share the stage with lots of other like-minded women that are clearly driven and determined to change mindsets and pave the way for future generations.

“We’re looking to hopefully inspire others to follow in our footsteps.”

International Energy Products is a stockholder and processor of specialist alloys, catering specifically to the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries.

The business currently employs four people at its Chesterfield warehouse, but is looking to expand by taking on another three members of staff next year.

Emma said the business had secured significant investment following her recent management buyout, which made her the sole owner of IEP. She also said the business has grown continually since it was started, and that its upward trajectory was predicted to continue over the coming months.

“In the first three years of trading, turnover has almost doubled year on year, and we’re set to exceed that this year. This growth is set to continue throughout 2022.

“There’s definitely lots of investment coming through, and our target is to continue this trend.”

Emma said the industry she is in remains male-dominated, but that she hoped this would change and more women would consider careers in engineering and manufacturing.

“I am one of very few women in this industry, and I’m also one of the youngest women in this industry.

"It's still incredibly difficult - things are changing slightly, but I just hope that the exposure helps.