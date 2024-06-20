Chesterfield business expands with move to larger premises at Markham Vale – as owner praises “loyal customer base”

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Jun 2024, 13:21 BST
A Chesterfield cake supplier has made the move to Markham Vale – with the business expanding after five years serving customers across Derbyshire.

Lydia’s Cake Studio is the latest business to relocate to the Markham Vale Environment Centre. The company, run by Lydia Marshall, was established in 2019 and is a wholesale bakery – supplying cakes to your favourite cafes and restaurants.

Lydia said: “When the opportunity came at Markham Vale I thought it would offer a great opportunity. It has given us a bigger space to produce more products and hopefully expand further.”

As well as producing wholesale products, the business has regular stalls at farmers markets and larger events – such as Chatsworth Country Fair and Christmas Market.

Lydia’s Cake Studio is a regular at events and markets across the county. Credit: Destination ChesterfieldLydia’s Cake Studio is a regular at events and markets across the county. Credit: Destination Chesterfield
Lydia trained as a pastry chef in a bakery for five years, before deciding to start her own business.

She added: “After loving my time there and learning a lot I decided to take a risk and start on my own. Initially working from home, I progressed to my first unit. I was there for two years. The opportunity to move to Markham Vale has given us a bigger space to produce more products and hopefully expand to offer more wholesale and attend more markets and events. 

Chesterfield is a great base for my business, I have created excellent relationships with the local businesses I supply and have a great loyal customer base from the markets.”

The business has taken on a new location at Markham Vale. Credit: Destination ChesterfieldThe business has taken on a new location at Markham Vale. Credit: Destination Chesterfield
If Lydia’s story inspires you and you’re thinking of starting your own business but not sure how, then the Vision Derbyshire business start-up support and grant scheme can help. You can find out more here.

