Chesterfield business expands with move to larger premises at Markham Vale – as owner praises “loyal customer base”
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lydia’s Cake Studio is the latest business to relocate to the Markham Vale Environment Centre. The company, run by Lydia Marshall, was established in 2019 and is a wholesale bakery – supplying cakes to your favourite cafes and restaurants.
Lydia said: “When the opportunity came at Markham Vale I thought it would offer a great opportunity. It has given us a bigger space to produce more products and hopefully expand further.”
As well as producing wholesale products, the business has regular stalls at farmers markets and larger events – such as Chatsworth Country Fair and Christmas Market.
Lydia trained as a pastry chef in a bakery for five years, before deciding to start her own business.
She added: “After loving my time there and learning a lot I decided to take a risk and start on my own. Initially working from home, I progressed to my first unit. I was there for two years. The opportunity to move to Markham Vale has given us a bigger space to produce more products and hopefully expand to offer more wholesale and attend more markets and events.
“Chesterfield is a great base for my business, I have created excellent relationships with the local businesses I supply and have a great loyal customer base from the markets.”
If Lydia’s story inspires you and you’re thinking of starting your own business but not sure how, then the Vision Derbyshire business start-up support and grant scheme can help. You can find out more here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.