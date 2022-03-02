Jane Helliwell, owner of The Scent Styling Company on Chatsworth Road, tweeted Theo Paphitis last month about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’. She was was one of six weekly winners to be retweeted by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

Following the retweet, Jane’s business, which creates custom scents and makes candles, saw a surge in both sales and social media followers. It was also profiled on the ‘Small Business Sunday’ website, exclusive to all winners.

Jane said: “It's fantastic that Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his huge Twitter following. Last week I got to meet him and fellow Dragon Touker Suleyman at the annual SBS event. He presented us with our certificates and hosted a truly inspirational event.”

As well as boosting the profile of her business, Jane also had the opportunity to meet Theo.

Theo Paphitis, the chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, started the weekly ‘Small Business Sunday’ initiative in 2010 to support small businesses across the UK. Since then, there have been over 3,000 SBS winners who have benefitted from increased exposure.

Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club of like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.