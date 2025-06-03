Chesterfield bus operator gives new job opportunities as employment figures show stark results

A major Chesterfield bus operator is offering local people the opportunity to start a new career in the bus industry, as statistics show the rise in unemployment in the UK.

Figures released, in May, by the Office of National Statistics show that the UK unemployment rate, between January and March, for people aged 16 to 64 was 4.5%. The economic inactivity rate was estimated to be 21.4%.

However, Stagecoach Yorkshire – one of the region’s largest employers - is currently recruiting in all areas and levels of experience, for Drivers, Engineers and Support Staff.

As well as a competitive salary and benefits such as free bus travel, life assurance and discounts are also on offer. Full training, as well as apprenticeships, is available – even if you are new to the bus industry, Stagecoach Yorkshire’s outstanding training function can teach you what you need to know.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We know that this is a difficult time for many people locally, but we are growing as a business, getting ever more customers where they need to go, and that means we really can offer excellent opportunities for a career to thrive in.

“I will say that we have certain ‘non-negotiables’ of our team – we expect them to treat both colleagues and customers with courtesy, dignity and respect, So, if you have the attitude of great customer service and a desire to take all the opportunities we can make available to you, then we would really like to hear from you!

“In return, we can offer you career stability and opportunities for progression, as well as the chance to work with technologically advanced vehicles and be part of a great team that truly makes a difference to society across our region.”

- Find out more about working at Stagecoach Yorkshire, please go to stagecoachbus.com/careers.