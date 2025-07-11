Chesterfield-based PR Strategist launches new consultancy to help organisations prove the impact of their communications

Communications strategist, author and lecturer Neil Anderson, who lived in Chesterfield for over 20 years, has launched a new consultancy – Neil Anderson Media – to help organisations demonstrate the real-world impact of their messaging.

The consultancy, now live at www.neilandersonmedia.com, brings together Anderson’s 30 years of media experience, including over a decade of publishing, four years lecturing in digital PR strategy at Sheffield Hallam University, and a long track record of successful campaigns across the public, heritage, and cultural sectors.

Well known locally for his bestselling social history books about Chesterfield, including Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield and Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield, Anderson says his new consultancy builds on his deep-rooted belief in the power of community stories – but takes things further.

“For years, people have talked about the power of storytelling,” says Neil. “But in 2025, that’s not enough. Funders, boards and stakeholders now expect evidence. I help organisations justify the investment they’ve received, connect their messages to outcomes, and build strategies that engage people — and stand up to scrutiny.”

Neil Anderson Media offers a range of consultancy services including strategic communications planning, stakeholder engagement, messaging audits, public engagement strategy, legacy communications, evaluation-ready content creation, and on-the-ground support for campaigns, events and launches.

The consultancy is particularly aimed at heritage and arts projects, local authorities, professional services, cultural initiatives and community organisations — but Anderson says the approach is relevant “anywhere that public trust and clear communication matter.”

“This is about far more than press releases,” he adds. “It’s about communications that actually prove their worth. That could mean justifying Lottery funding, reporting public value, or simply showing a board or partner what’s been achieved.”

In recent years, Anderson has co-led major National Lottery Heritage Fund campaigns and numerous civic and cultural initiatives across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The new venture also draws on his success as a publisher and writer, with a catalogue of bestselling titles that have celebrated the nightlife, culture and heritage of towns like Chesterfield and Sheffield.