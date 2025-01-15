Chesterfield-based Ipsum Capital further strengthens its management team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield-based Ipsum Capital, one of the UK’s largest purchasers of commercial Non-Performing Loans, is delighted to announce the appointment of a number of new key people to the company, to support its continued growth and development.

Brian Brodie, former CEO of Freedom Finance joins as Chairman, along with Nicola Newborough, former FD of Capital One & Experian, as Finance Director.

Lyn Vardy, formerly a Senior Director with Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP, has joined as a Senior Consultant along with David Wallace, an extremely well-regarded senior manager with over 30 years of finance and banking compliance experience. David joins as Head of Business Standards.

Brian, a seasoned financial services executive said, “I am delighted to be joining Ipsum Capital as Executive Chair. Together with Ipsum’s founders, Richard Marlow and Keith Cottam, I am looking forward to helping the business develop new opportunities and new capabilities, whilst further strengthening governance and scaling the business. Ipsum has huge potential, and I am honoured to have been asked to join the business at this exciting time. The considerable investment being made into systems, processes and people is truly impressive and will undoubtedly underpin Ipsum’s success for the years to come.”

Keith Cottam, founder and Joint MD said, “We’re thrilled that we have been able to attract such highly experienced and talented people to our business and we very much look forward to working with them. The benefit of such a significant investment in knowledge and skills will be felt not only within Ipsum, but also by our banking and funding clients, and our end-customers.”

Andy Copsey, one of Ipsum’s Non-Executive Directors and former COO of Handelsbanken UK, said, “The appointment of these highly respected and experienced individuals, together with our recent approval to become a fully registered member of the Lending Standards Board (LSB), highlights our commitment to developing the business in ways that will ensure the highest standards of service delivery and the best outcomes for our customers.”

Ipsum Capital works with a growing number of banks and funders in the UK and is fast becoming recognised as a highly credible alternative strategic partner to historical professional practice offerings.

Richard Marlow, founder and Joint MD said, “There are over 6 million SME owner/operated companies in the UK and our research, carried out in partnership with the Centre for the Study of Financial Insecurity at the University of Cambridge, shows that at any one time 10 to 15% of these businesses are financially at risk.

“The opportunity to assist this hugely important sector, whilst delivering value to our banking clients, is absolutely crucial and carries significant benefits. The impact of business loss is devastating for owners, but also for employees, local communities and authorities, and for the wider economy. Business refinancing and rescue, where possible, is by far the most socially responsible solution.

“We are delighted and proud that over 80% of the accounts that come to Ipsum Capital are rehabilitated or re-developed as part of an SME programme, creating wealth, longer term growth and new opportunities which are felt far beyond the ownership of the individual business.”